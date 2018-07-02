search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Master plan for linking IT corridors delayed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jul 2, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Commuters might suffer for a year due to traffic jams.
Layout by Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) which will be the blueprint for the IT corridor.
 Layout by Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) which will be the blueprint for the IT corridor.

Hyderabad: Due to multiple developmental activities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to postpone the master plan for a road network in IT corridors.

The agency which was to design the road network wrote to the civic body saying it will prepare the detailed project report (DPR) only after the completion of Metro Rail phase II and flyover construction under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It has sought at least six months time until both the projects take proper shape when it will get a clear picture of how to design the master plan.

 

The civic body has hired STUP consultancy to prepare the master plan for roads in the Bio-Diversity Park, Khajaguda and Gachibowli areas at a cost of `60,98,000. The corporation hired the consultant in April this year to prepare and submit the DPR within a month for development of 100 feet road from ESIC to Khajaguda, development of 100 feet road at Divya Sree SEZ and development of HKC road layout road (45 metres) to Old Mumbai Highway. The Metro Rail phase II project and SRDP has become a major hindrance to the project due delay in their process and the consultant said that the agency cannot prepare the DPR prior to their alignment.

A senior GHMC official said that the consultant has requested extension until December 31 as the project can be finalised only after HMR phase II —from Miyapur towards Old Mumbai Highway and Lakdikapool to BHEL — is completed. He said that the original plan was to develop 100 feet road from ESCI to Khajaguda, 100 feet road along Urdu University towards Khajaguda and 100 feet road at Divya Sree SEZ. 

Another reason for delay is that some so-called political experts have changed the plan, undermining engineering solutions. Instead of developing 100 feet road along Urdu University towards Khajaguda, the experts’ suggestion to develop HKC road layout road (45 metres) to Old Mumbai Highway has caused the problems,” he said. He said apart from this, alignment of skyways and multi-grade separators have also been reasons for the delay.

The GHMC official said that the change in design has not only forced the delay in the master plan but will also cause commuters to suffer severe traffic jams for a year.

Tags: it corridors, master plan, detailed project report
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev turns hero as Russia edge Spain on penalties

Spain grabbed the early lead in the match after an own goal from Ignashevich early on but the hosts found a way back through Artem Dzyuba. (Photo: AFP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai plane crash: UY Aviation claims it had required approvals

Five people, four crew members including two pilots and a pedestrian, lost their lives when the 12-seater plane on a test flight crashed into an under-construction building on Thursday. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

BJP leader offers bounty to behead Mandsaur rape accused

The BJP leader said if the court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused. (Photo: ANI)

Evidence suggests spiritual angle after 11 family members found dead in Delhi

The family reportedly stayed at a double-storey home in Sant Nagar area of Burari and ran a grocery shop and plywood business. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal Congress divided over alliance with Mamata's Trinamool Congress

A section of MPs and MLAs feel that aligning with the TMC would be the best way to win the maximum number of seats in 2019. (Photo: File)

Mild earthquake in Haryana's Sonepat, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham