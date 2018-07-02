Hyderabad: Master plan for linking IT corridors delayed

Hyderabad: Due to multiple developmental activities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to postpone the master plan for a road network in IT corridors.

The agency which was to design the road network wrote to the civic body saying it will prepare the detailed project report (DPR) only after the completion of Metro Rail phase II and flyover construction under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It has sought at least six months time until both the projects take proper shape when it will get a clear picture of how to design the master plan.

The civic body has hired STUP consultancy to prepare the master plan for roads in the Bio-Diversity Park, Khajaguda and Gachibowli areas at a cost of `60,98,000. The corporation hired the consultant in April this year to prepare and submit the DPR within a month for development of 100 feet road from ESIC to Khajaguda, development of 100 feet road at Divya Sree SEZ and development of HKC road layout road (45 metres) to Old Mumbai Highway. The Metro Rail phase II project and SRDP has become a major hindrance to the project due delay in their process and the consultant said that the agency cannot prepare the DPR prior to their alignment.

A senior GHMC official said that the consultant has requested extension until December 31 as the project can be finalised only after HMR phase II —from Miyapur towards Old Mumbai Highway and Lakdikapool to BHEL — is completed. He said that the original plan was to develop 100 feet road from ESCI to Khajaguda, 100 feet road along Urdu University towards Khajaguda and 100 feet road at Divya Sree SEZ.

Another reason for delay is that some so-called political experts have changed the plan, undermining engineering solutions. Instead of developing 100 feet road along Urdu University towards Khajaguda, the experts’ suggestion to develop HKC road layout road (45 metres) to Old Mumbai Highway has caused the problems,” he said. He said apart from this, alignment of skyways and multi-grade separators have also been reasons for the delay.

The GHMC official said that the change in design has not only forced the delay in the master plan but will also cause commuters to suffer severe traffic jams for a year.