search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Consider this absolutely wrong: Rajnath Singh on trolls abusing Sushma Swaraj

PTI/ANI
Published Jul 2, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Rajnath Singh is only minister to have spoken out in support of his colleague, who has been subject of offensive tweets after passport row.
'In my opinion, it is wrong,' Singh told reporters here when asked to comment on the issue. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'In my opinion, it is wrong,' Singh told reporters here when asked to comment on the issue. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The trolling of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is wrong, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Rajnath Singh is the only minister to have spoken out in support of his colleague, who has been the subject of offensive tweets following a passport row involving an interfaith couple.

 

"I consider this absolutely wrong," Rajnath Singh told reporters in New Delhi when asked to comment on the issue.

'In my opinion, it is wrong,' Rajnath Singh said.

The external affairs minister conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they "approve" of such trolling -- 43 per cent said 'yes' and 57 per cent 'no'.

Read: After facing online abuse, Sushma Swaraj responds with Twitter poll

"In a democracy difference of opinion is but natural. Pls do criticise but not in foul language. Criticism in decent language is always more effective," Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter on Sunday.

 

 

The external affairs minister had re-tweeted some of the offensive tweets directed at her following the transfer of Passport Seva Kendra official Vikas Mishra in Lucknow for allegedly humiliating the interfaith couple.

Vikas Mishra was transferred from Lucknow to Gorakhpur after the couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications. According to the couple, Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.

Vikas Mishra had said in his defence that he was secular and had told the woman that her 'nikahnama' showed her name as Shazia Anas, which should be endorsed in her file.

Also Read: Police verification report on passport of couple harassed under examination: Centre

A section of social media had attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty. The minister took it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were abusive and communal in nature.

Tags: rajnath singh, sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj trolled on twitter, trolled over passport row
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Everything you need to know about iron deficiency – the underrated health hazard

According to World Health Organization, iron deficiency affects 2 billion people across the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Siberian husky that survived being hit by train makes incredible recovery

Her owner Lisa Brady has started a crowdfunding campaign to cover the ongoing medical bills which have already topped £10,000. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Astronomers report first image of baby planet being formed

The photo provided by the European Southern Observatory ESO taken from the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope is the first clear image of a planet caught in the very act of formation around the dwarf star PDS 70. The planet stands clearly out, visible as a bright point to the right of the centre of the image, which is blacked out by the coronagraph mask used to block the blinding light of the central star. (ESO via AP)
 

Secret files reveal UK spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

After all these years, a report called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in the UK Air Defence Region is part of three files running to more than 1,000 pages set to be released after being declassified.
 

Here are 6 most common sexual fantasies people have

A staggering 89 per cent of people in the survey said they fantasise about having a threesome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0

Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bullet train 'highly expensive', Metro Man slams PM Modi's pet project

'Bullet trains will cater only to the elite community. It is highly expensive and beyond the reach of ordinary people. What India needs is a modern, clean, safe and fast rail system,' says E Sreedharan. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ahmed Patel moves SC to restrain Gujarat HC on his election petition

Ahmed Patel’s plea to dismiss the petition filed by BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput questioning his election in the high court. (Photo: File | PTI)

Punjab to seek Central law for death penalty for drug smugglers

The drug peddling is destroying entire generations and it deserves exemplary punishment, said the Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter | @capt_amarinder)

11 bodies, 11 pipes: Shocking details behind mass death in Delhi's Burari

A photographer takes a picture of the 11 pipes protruding out of the house where 11 members of the same allegedly committed suicide, at Burari, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Twitter trolls Kamal Haasan over caste stand, told 'reform starts at home'

Kamal Haasan had made remarks about the sacred thread as well, saying it 'affected' him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham