Cong spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi gets rape threat directed at daughter

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi got a rape threat directed at her daughter late on Sunday. Chaturvedi was threatened on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, by a user @GirishK1605, which was taken down after the Congress spokesperson filed a complaint with Mumbai police.

Sharing the tweet on her timeline, Chaturvedi said that the troll account donned a picture of Lord Ram and yet made startling comments about her daughter. She referred the matter to the police after which the account was pulled-down. Police assured Chaturvedi of swift action into the matter.

In her response in Hindia, Chaturvedi tweeted: "You are running your Twitter handle in the name of Lord Ram. First, you have picked up a false statement and then you are making a indecent remark against my daughter. Be ashamed of yourself else Lord Ram will only teach you a lesson."

भगवान राम के नाम से ट्विटर हैंडल चलाकर, पहले तो मेरा गलत बयान लगाते हो, फिर मेरी बेटी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी करते हो। कुछ शर्म हो तो चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब मरो वरना भगवान राम ही इसका सबक सिखाएंगे तुम जैसे नीच सोच वाले इंसान को।

cc @MumbaiPolice please take action. https://t.co/Ujs7wLia9v — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2018

The person tweeted: "@priyankac19 Priyanka I want to rape your daughter. Send your daughter to me."

The incident came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was attacked by online trolls. A Twitter poll conducted by Sushma Swaraj to gauge Twitter’s tolerance for abusive trolls found 43 per cent of the respondents sided with the trolls while 57 per cent were against such tweets.

Sushma Swaraj's husband and former governor of Mizoram, Swaraj Kaushal was tagged in one of the tweets posted by user named Mukesh Gupta asking him to "beat her up". The reason that was sited was that, the minister helped an inter-faith (Hindu-Muslim) couple get their passport made. Later, the tweet was deleted by the user.

The tweet read: "When she comes home tonight why don't U beat her up & teach her not to do Muslim appeasement tell her Muslims will never ever vote for BJP."

The incident comes within days after a global survey conducted by the Thomson Reuters ranked India as the most dangerous country for women. The poll was conducted by consulting 550 gender experts from across five continents to compile a list of the most dangerous countries for women.

