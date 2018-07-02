search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahmed Patel moves SC to restrain Gujarat HC on his election petition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jul 2, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
A bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said the court will hear on July 9.
Ahmed Patel’s plea to dismiss the petition filed by BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput questioning his election in the high court. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Ahmed Patel’s plea to dismiss the petition filed by BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput questioning his election in the high court. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to restrain the Gujarat High Court from proceeding with the petition challenging his election to Rajya Sabha.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM  Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said the court will hear on July 9. Patel’s plea to dismiss the petition filed by BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput questioning his election in the high court.

 

The BJP nominee had questioned the Election Commission’s decision to invalidate two votes by rebel Congress MLAs after the Congress party had objected. Rajput also accused Patel of indulging in corrupt practices by allegedly holding 44 MLAs captive at a resort in Bengaluru.

Rajput, had moved the court against the EC's decision to invalidate the votes of two rebel Congress MLAs. Rajput's petition said that once the returning officer had used his discretion to accept the two votes as valid, the EC had "no power to issue any direction to the returning officer for accepting or rejecting any vote". The EC had invalidated the votes of former Congress MLAs Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Gohel.

Patel had challenged Rajput’s plea and sought its dismissal at the “threshold level” for not serving respondents an attested copy of the petition as required under the law. The High Court while refusing to dismiss his plea issued notice to him and the Election Commission.

The high court said the petitioner had substantially complied with the provisions of law and the defects could be easily cured and ordered Rajput’s election petition to be taken up for trial.

Patel moved the top court against the high court order saying that Rajput’s petition is “devoid of merits” and fails to show any “cause of action”. He sought stay of the summons and to restrain the High Court from proceeding further in the election petition.

Tags: ahmed patel, supreme court, balwantsingh rajput, rajya sabha elections, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Everything you need to know about iron deficiency – the underrated health hazard

According to World Health Organization, iron deficiency affects 2 billion people across the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Siberian husky that survived being hit by train makes incredible recovery

Her owner Lisa Brady has started a crowdfunding campaign to cover the ongoing medical bills which have already topped £10,000. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Astronomers report first image of baby planet being formed

The photo provided by the European Southern Observatory ESO taken from the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope is the first clear image of a planet caught in the very act of formation around the dwarf star PDS 70. The planet stands clearly out, visible as a bright point to the right of the centre of the image, which is blacked out by the coronagraph mask used to block the blinding light of the central star. (ESO via AP)
 

Secret files reveal UK spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

After all these years, a report called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in the UK Air Defence Region is part of three files running to more than 1,000 pages set to be released after being declassified.
 

Here are 6 most common sexual fantasies people have

A staggering 89 per cent of people in the survey said they fantasise about having a threesome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0

Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab to seek Central law for death penalty for drug smugglers

The drug peddling is destroying entire generations and it deserves exemplary punishment, said the Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter | @capt_amarinder)

11 bodies, 11 pipes: Shocking details behind mass death in Delhi's Burari

A photographer takes a picture of the 11 pipes protruding out of the house where 11 members of the same allegedly committed suicide, at Burari, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Twitter trolls Kamal Haasan over caste stand, told 'reform starts at home'

Kamal Haasan had made remarks about the sacred thread as well, saying it 'affected' him. (Photo: File)

Want 'no entry' board for uncle Nitish Kumar at house: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

I wish to put up a board proclaiming no entry for uncle Nitish Kumar here, at this bungalow, Tej Pratap, elder son of Lalu Prasad, said. (Photo: File/ANI)

Condition of 8-yr-old Mandsaur rape victim improving: hospital

The girl, who was allegedly raped on June 26 and left severely injured by two men in Mandsaur, located about 200 km from Indore. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham