TRR medical college gets HC breather

Hyderabad: The vacation bench of the Telangana High Court directed the national medical commission (NMC) not to proceed with its decision to cancel 150 fresh MBBS admissions in TRR institute of medical sciences in Sangareddy district till the decision of the statutory appeal filed by the aggrieved college before NMC.

The bench, comprising Justice Anninreddy Abhishek Reddy and Justice Mummaneni Sudhir Kumar, was dealing with a petition filed by TRR medical college, challenging the observations of the medical assessment and rating board about the shortcomings in the college infrastructure. It was based on that very report that NMC cancelled new admissions of the college.

The petitioner alleged that the board had taken a unilateral decision, which was debatable. It argued that the board, which conducted surprise inspections and cited inadequate infrastructure, was the same one that had granted it permission a few months ago to take admissions. It is double standards, the counsel argued.

Gorantla Sriranga Pujitha, counsel for NMC, argued that the board sent its communication based on the ground realities. She refuted allegations levelled by TRR medical college and said that the NMC cannot clear admissions in medical colleges that lacked the required infrastructure.

The bench directed NMC to expeditiously decide the appeal and not act on its orders passed against the college.