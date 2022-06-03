SC judge Lalit delivers '4R’ rule for environmental protection

The four ‘R’s denote reduction, reuse, recycling and refusal, Justice Lalit said while addressing a gathering at AU Convention Centre on Beach Road here on Thursday. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has stressed the four `R's (rules) for protecting the environment and conserving resources through a policy of priority.

The four ‘R’s denote reduction, reuse, recycling and refusal, Justice Lalit said while addressing a gathering at AU Convention Centre on Beach Road here on Thursday. He was the chief guest on the National Legal Services Authority's (NALSA) new module campaign, titled, 'Say No to Plastic, Save Environment, and Issues Relating to Unorganised Labourers'.

He added another `R 'to the existing three` R' rules-- 'refusal' of plastic.

“People should reject plastic in their daily activities. Some rules do not impose strict penalties. Following the rules for social purposes is the primary responsibility of each of us. Rejecting plastic for environmental protection is one of the best rules and it should come from the bottom of one’s heart,” said Justice Lalit.

He said almost 79 per cent of plastic items do not disintegrate properly.

While responding to a question by Rajeshwari, a law student at Dr BR Ambedkar Law College, Andhra University, Justice Lalit said plants used for paper production need to be regenerated and deforestation should not be caused by the use of paper instead of plastic.

The student had asked if there were chances of trees being cut if paper was used instead of plastic.

NALSA executive chairman Justice Lalit also stressed that smoking should not be allowed in public places. He also spoke about legal services to the unorganised sector.

AP high court chief justice Prashant Mishra said, "Plastic Vaddu-Paper Muddu (Say no to plastic – love paper).

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, executive chairman of the AP legal services authority, said the people in the unorganised sector need not worry about legal services. Courts and the judiciary would hereafter be at their doorsteps.

Andhra University vice chancellor Prasad Reddy said about 16,500 graduates have passed from the Dr BR Ambedkar College so far. Many of them held key positions in various courts, including the apex court.

Visakhapatnam is at the forefront of resolving cases in the state, said Hariharanadha Sarma, chairman of the Visakhapatnam district legal services authority.

Visakhapatnam collector Mallikarjuna said the district administration would launch a plastic-free Vizag campaign from June 5 and distribute two cloth bags to each household.

Justice Uday Lalit and his wife Amitha visited various tourism and religious places in Visakhapatnam as part of his maiden visit to the city. They visited Araku on Wednesday. They had the darshan of Lord Varaha Lakshmi at the Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, as also at the Goddess Kanakamahalakshmi temple and visited the tourist spot, Kailasagiri.