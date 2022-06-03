Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2022 SC judge Lalit deliv ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC judge Lalit delivers '4R’ rule for environmental protection

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Justice Lalit is next Chief Justice of Supreme Court
The four ‘R’s denote reduction, reuse, recycling and refusal, Justice Lalit said while addressing a gathering at AU Convention Centre on Beach Road here on Thursday. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The four ‘R’s denote reduction, reuse, recycling and refusal, Justice Lalit said while addressing a gathering at AU Convention Centre on Beach Road here on Thursday. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has stressed the four `R's (rules) for protecting the environment and conserving resources through a policy of priority.

The four ‘R’s denote reduction, reuse, recycling and refusal, Justice Lalit said while addressing a gathering at AU Convention Centre on Beach Road here on Thursday. He was the chief guest on the National Legal Services Authority's (NALSA) new module campaign, titled, 'Say No to Plastic, Save Environment, and Issues Relating to Unorganised Labourers'.

 

He added another `R 'to the existing three` R' rules-- 'refusal' of plastic.

“People should reject plastic in their daily activities. Some rules do not impose strict penalties. Following the rules for social purposes is the primary responsibility of each of us. Rejecting plastic for environmental protection is one of the best rules and it should come from the bottom of one’s heart,” said Justice Lalit.

He said almost 79 per cent of plastic items do not disintegrate properly.

While responding to a question by Rajeshwari, a law student at Dr BR Ambedkar Law College, Andhra University, Justice Lalit said plants used for paper production need to be regenerated and deforestation should not be caused by the use of paper instead of plastic.

 

The student had asked if there were chances of trees being cut if paper was used instead of plastic.

NALSA executive chairman Justice Lalit also stressed that smoking should not be allowed in public places. He also spoke about legal services to the unorganised sector.

AP high court chief justice Prashant Mishra said, "Plastic Vaddu-Paper Muddu (Say no to plastic – love paper).

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, executive chairman of the AP legal services authority, said the people in the unorganised sector need not worry about legal services. Courts and the judiciary would hereafter be at their doorsteps.

 

Andhra University vice chancellor Prasad Reddy said about 16,500 graduates have passed from the Dr BR Ambedkar College so far. Many of them held key positions in various courts, including the apex court.

Visakhapatnam is at the forefront of resolving cases in the state, said Hariharanadha Sarma, chairman of the Visakhapatnam district legal services authority.

Visakhapatnam collector Mallikarjuna said the district administration would launch a plastic-free Vizag campaign from June 5 and distribute two cloth bags to each household.

Justice Uday Lalit and his wife Amitha visited various tourism and religious places in Visakhapatnam as part of his maiden visit to the city. They visited Araku on Wednesday. They had the darshan of Lord Varaha Lakshmi at the Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, as also at the Goddess Kanakamahalakshmi temple and visited the tourist spot, Kailasagiri.

 

...
Tags: justice uday umesh lalit, new chief justice of supreme court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy during an event organised to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shah: KCR must speak the truth

Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)

Indian team to visit Kabul for first time in Taliban region

I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana, he said. — Twitter

Only Congress can make Telangana a model state: Rahul

Since coming to power, the TRS government has been looting all sections of people, he alleged. Telangana protagonists, martyrs, students, youth and farmers have been cheated by the government, which also threw the agriculture sector into a deep crisis, Revanth (in picture) said on Twitter. — DC Image

TRS has cheated all sections, alleges Revanth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

Borders more secure, corruption zero tolerance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Shimla, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->