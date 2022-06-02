President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Telangana on its formation day

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy pays floral tributes to Amara Veerula Stupam, on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Telangana Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 Jun 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted people of Telangana on the state's formation day. PM Modi said people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress.

In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana."

President Kovind said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations," Kovind tweeted.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014.