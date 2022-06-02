Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2022 President Kovind, PM ...
Nation, Current Affairs

President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Telangana on its formation day

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2022, 11:20 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2022, 11:20 am IST
Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy pays floral tributes to Amara Veerula Stupam, on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Telangana Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 Jun 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)
 Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy pays floral tributes to Amara Veerula Stupam, on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Telangana Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 Jun 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted people of Telangana on the state's formation day. PM Modi said people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress.

In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana." 

 

President Kovind said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations," Kovind tweeted.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014.

...
Tags: telangana formation day


Latest From Nation

Hardik Patel (PTI file photo)

Hardik Patel says 'I will work as small soldier under leadership of PM Modi'

Congress party leaders and activists on Wednesday staged a protest with jowar crop in front of the collectorate, demanding the state government to purchase the jowar crop from farmers. (Photo: Facebook)

Purchase jowar crop from farmers : Congress

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the commission directed Croma to provide a fresh cooler and pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 2,000 towards litigation charges. (Photo: Croma)

Croma outlet ordered to replace cooler

MLA Malladi Vishnu (www.ysrcongress.com)

MLA lays foundation for houses in Jagannanna colony



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

Quad leaders renew pledge for free, open Indo-Pacific

Quad leaders -- the Prime Ministers of India, Japan and Australia and the US President -- met in Tokyo on Tuesday. (PTI)

Yasin Malik sentence: Security alert sounded across J&K; protests in Srinagar

Members of security personnel stand guard along a sealed area in Srinagar on May 25, 2022, after the sentencing hearing of Yasin Malik. (Photo by AFP)

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->