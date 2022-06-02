Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2022 Kerala Govt issues f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Govt issues fresh directives for inquest procedures during night

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2022, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2022, 1:12 pm IST
DGP asked all Station House Officers to ensure that the inquest procedures in unnatural death cases are completed within 4 hours in a case
The District Police Chiefs shall take steps to procure lights with sufficient intensity and other infrastructure facilities for the conduct of inquest during night hours. (Representational image)
 The District Police Chiefs shall take steps to procure lights with sufficient intensity and other infrastructure facilities for the conduct of inquest during night hours. (Representational image)

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of a recent High Court verdict, the Kerala government has issued fresh directives for the police personnel and investigating officers to conduct the inquest of bodies during night hours when an unnatural death case is reported at a police station anywhere in the southern state.

According to a latest circular in this regard undersigned by the state police chief Anil Kant, the instructions were compiled based on a meeting convened by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), to discuss the matter and take steps for implementation of the court direction.

 

Among a set of instructions, the DGP asked all Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure that the inquest procedures in unnatural death cases are completed within four hours in a case, before forwarding the corpse for autopsy.

"However, where the specific needs of the investigation require a prolonged or more detailed inquest, the same should be undertaken, after recording the reasons in writing," it said.

Under no circumstances shall there be a delay or interruption caused in the conduct of inquest, and forwarding of the corpse for postmortem examination, for the reason that there is no sufficient light, for the proper conduct of inquest, it said.

 

The District Police Chiefs shall take steps to procure lights with sufficient intensity and other infrastructure facilities for the conduct of inquest during night hours, as per the circular.

DCPs should also take necessary steps to meet the associated expenses incurred by the investigating officers, with regards to transportation of the dead body to the hospital, incidental expenses, etc, utilising appropriate budget allocation, following rules and norms, it said.

"The police shall take steps to forward the body of the deceased to the hospital for autopsy in unnatural death cases and to other places after autopsy, if found necessary, in extraordinary situations," it said.

 

The circular further directed the District Police Chiefs to monitor and ensure that the Station House Officers and the investigating officers comply strictly with the instructions.

It also warned of stringent departmental action against those officers who show any laxity or commit any violation in its implementation.

Based on a government order dated 26-10-2015, the state government had accorded sanction for conducting 24 hours autopsy in five government medical colleges in Thiruvananathapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikkode districts and at the General Hospital in Kasargod.

 

Subsequently, Dr. Hitesh Sankar, Secretary, Kerala Medico Legal Society and another filed a writ petition before the High Court challenging the directions in that order.

The court later disposed off the case by directing the state Chief Secretary to convene a meeting of the officials of the Home Department including the State Police Chief to take a decision and issued orders for completing the inquest and postmortem of dead bodies, involved in unnatural death cases, within a fixed time frame.

As per the court directive, a meeting was convened by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on April 26 to discuss the matter and take steps for its implementation.

 

...
Tags: inquest, inquest procedure
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Police raids at several pubs and bars in the city to keep in check obscene dances turn out to be a headache for genuine women customers. (Representational image/DC)

Moral 'policing' for female pub goers in Hyderabad

People from the Kashmiri Pandit community block Srinagar-Budgam road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Kashmir target killings: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy pays floral tributes to Amara Veerula Stupam, on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Telangana Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 Jun 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Telangana on its formation day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

Quad leaders renew pledge for free, open Indo-Pacific

Quad leaders -- the Prime Ministers of India, Japan and Australia and the US President -- met in Tokyo on Tuesday. (PTI)

Yasin Malik sentence: Security alert sounded across J&K; protests in Srinagar

Members of security personnel stand guard along a sealed area in Srinagar on May 25, 2022, after the sentencing hearing of Yasin Malik. (Photo by AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->