Hyderabad sees spike in Covid cases

HYDERABAD: The number of Covid-19 cases detected in Hyderabad over the past 48 hours has more than doubled, government data showed. The number of cases on Monday, which was 30, increased to 61 as of Wednesday.

The Telangana health department stated that 75 new cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, an increase from 42 cases logged as of Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases — of Covid-19 patients in hospitals or in home isolation — in the state rose to 481 on Wednesday, from 416 on Monday.

The increase in cases comes in the wake of the discovery of BA.4, and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus in the state.

The second wave of Covid-19 in Telangana was driven by the highly infectious and contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the virus.

The BA.4, and BA.5 lineages are believed to be able to spread much faster among people, but doctors say that the symptoms observed so far are mild, and there may not be much cause for concern.