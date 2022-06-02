Flag-hoistings, speeches mark Telangana formation day in Hyderabad

City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag at GHMC head office as part of the celebrations along with the corporation staff. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state formation day celebrations held across the city, the eight edition, created a festive atmosphere in government establishments as also elsewhere and many recollected the long-drawn struggle for bifurcation of AP and the progress the youngest state has achieved since 2014.

City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag at GHMC head office as part of the celebrations along with the corporation staff. TNGO celebrated the day at the sub-registrar office at Vallabhnagar Begumpet. The flag-hoisting was done by association president SM Hussaini. Four lakh employees had gone on a pen-down strike as part of the struggle for separate state, he noted.

The state forest department celebrated the day by hoisting the flag at Aranya Bhavan. RM Dobriyal IFS, PCCF, hoisted the national flag. At the botanical garden, Kondapur, chairman of the forest development corporation Dr G.Chandrashekar Reddy hoisted the national flag.

TSRTC celebrated the day at Bus Bhavan, where the flag was hoisted by its MD, VC Sajjanar. He highlighted the growth of the transport service in the past eight years.

The state information commission celebrated the day by hoisting the national flag in the commissionerate, at the hands of chief commissioner Buddha Murali. The gazetted officers association did so in Gruhakalpa, where its president Mamata hoisted the flag.

The backward class welfare department at its premises celebrated the day with flag-hoisting by its chairman Kakulabhakranam. He garlanded the picture of Telangana ‘Tali’. Chairperson of Telangana state women commission, Sunitha Laxmareddy, hoisted the flag at its office.