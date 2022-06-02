Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2022 Flag-hoistings, spee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flag-hoistings, speeches mark Telangana formation day in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 2, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Telangana state formation day celebrations created a festive atmosphere in government establishments
City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag at GHMC head office as part of the celebrations along with the corporation staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag at GHMC head office as part of the celebrations along with the corporation staff. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state formation day celebrations held across the city, the eight edition, created a festive atmosphere in government establishments as also elsewhere and many recollected the long-drawn struggle for bifurcation of AP and the progress the youngest state has achieved since 2014.

City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag at GHMC head office as part of the celebrations along with the corporation staff. TNGO celebrated the day at the sub-registrar office at Vallabhnagar Begumpet. The flag-hoisting was done by association president SM Hussaini. Four lakh employees had gone on a pen-down strike as part of the struggle for separate state, he noted.

 

The state forest department celebrated the day by hoisting the flag at Aranya Bhavan. RM Dobriyal IFS, PCCF, hoisted the national flag. At the botanical garden, Kondapur, chairman of the forest development corporation Dr G.Chandrashekar Reddy hoisted the national flag.

TSRTC celebrated the day at Bus Bhavan, where the flag was hoisted by its MD, VC Sajjanar. He highlighted the growth of the transport service in the past eight years.

The state information commission celebrated the day by hoisting the national flag in the commissionerate, at the hands of chief commissioner Buddha Murali. The gazetted officers association did so in Gruhakalpa, where its president Mamata hoisted the flag.

 

The backward class welfare department at its premises celebrated the day with flag-hoisting by its chairman Kakulabhakranam. He garlanded the picture of Telangana ‘Tali’. Chairperson of Telangana state women commission, Sunitha Laxmareddy, hoisted the flag at its office.

...
Tags: telangana state formation day, bifurcation of ap
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy during an event organised to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shah: KCR must speak the truth

Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)

Indian team to visit Kabul for first time in Taliban region

I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana, he said. — Twitter

Only Congress can make Telangana a model state: Rahul

Since coming to power, the TRS government has been looting all sections of people, he alleged. Telangana protagonists, martyrs, students, youth and farmers have been cheated by the government, which also threw the agriculture sector into a deep crisis, Revanth (in picture) said on Twitter. — DC Image

TRS has cheated all sections, alleges Revanth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

Borders more secure, corruption zero tolerance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Shimla, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->