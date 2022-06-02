Complete 75,000 houses every month: CM Jagan

At a Spandana programme on Wednesday, the chief minister spoke to officials via video conference and issued several instructions to collectors and SPs of 26 districts. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has advised officials to speed up the works on ‘housing to all’, the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics, village secretariats etc. Collector must personally supervise the constructions and complete them on time.

At a Spandana programme on Wednesday, the chief minister spoke to officials via video conference and issued several instructions to collectors and SPs of 26 districts. He also discussed the works on digital libraries, roads and highways, Kharif preparedness etc.

Officials must pay special attention to the employment guarantee scheme and ensure that the workers are getting paid a minimum wage of Rs 240 per day. Officials must conduct periodic inspections and chart out an alternative plan keeping the monsoon season in view, he said.

Reviewing housing, he stated that the government had set a target of building 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase. Focus on the construction of the houses along with works related to approach roads and land levelling. Almost Rs 700 crore will be made available in a week’s time to complete the pending works and expedite the houses' construction.

Steps should be taken to speed up the construction of 1.79 lakh houses which were distributed on April 28. At least 75,000 houses must be completed each month, he said.

The CM also reviewed TIDCO housing and directed the officials to expedite the works and hand over the deeds to the beneficiaries by June end.

Regarding the Jagananna Bhu-Hakku and Bhu-Raksha schemes, Jagan said a comprehensive land survey is being conducted after 100 years. This must be completed on time.

Collectors must hold Spandana programmes every week, he said, and asked them not to depute some other official to hold the programme. The people rate a Collector's performance in the Spandana programme, he said, and told them to pay more attention to resolving public grievances.

The CM said every MLA visits 10 secretariats each month as part of the door-to-door campaign and interacts with every household regarding the government initiatives and schemes.

As for irrigation, like never before, water to Godavari Delta for Kharif season was released by June 1. By June 10, water will be released to the remaining croplands under Krishna Delta, Guntur channel, Gandikota, Brahmasagar, Chitravati and Veligallu.

Under SRBC, the Gorakallu and Avukula will be receiving water by June 30 and under NSP, water will be released to all channels by July 15.

Reviewing road works, the CM said the government is actively taking up road maintenance works by connecting the zonal centers -- district centers at a stretch of 2400km at an expenditure of Rs 6400 crore.