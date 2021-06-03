Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2021 SC slams Centre&rsqu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC slams Centre’s vaccination policy as ‘irrational’, asks for purchase data

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jun 3, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 7:26 am IST
The top court also sought data on the percentage of population that has been vaccinated (with one dose and both doses)
Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI
 Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre for asking it to keep its hands off the Covid vaccination policy and termed the government’s decision to provide free vaccination to 45-plus, health care and frontline workers in Phase I, but in Phase II allowing private hospitals to charge those in 18-45 group as "irrational" and “arbitrary”. In a stern order, the top court asked the Centre to furnish details of the purchase of all vaccines — Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V — till date, including “file notings reflecting its thinking and culminating in the vaccination policy”, dates of all procurement orders placed and the quantity of vaccines procured. It also asked the Centre to "place on record a roadmap of projected availability of vaccines till 31 December 2021". 

Saying that the issue of vaccination is absolutely essential and is the “singular most important task” for the government, the top court asked the Centre to furnish the complete vaccine purchase data within two weeks’ time. The top court also sought data on the percentage of population that has been vaccinated (with one dose and both doses), as against eligible persons in the first three phases of the vaccination drive.

 

“Policy of Centre for conducting free vaccination for groups under first two phases and replacing it with paid vaccination by states/UTs and private hospitals for persons in 18-44 years age group is prima facie arbitrary, irrational,” said a special bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, L.N. Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat hearing a suo motu case on Covid-19 management.

Referring to the Union Budget for 2021-22 which earmarked Rs 35,000 crore for procuring vaccines, the Supreme Court also asked Centre to clarify “how these funds have been spent so far and why these funds cannot be utilised for vaccinating all (free of cost) in the 18-44 group”.

 

“While filing its affidavit, UoI (Union of India) shall also ensure that copies of all the relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking and culminating in the vaccination policy are also annexed on the vaccination policy. Hence, we direct the UoI to file its affidavit within two weeks,” the bench said in its May 31 order, which was uploaded on Wednesday on its website.

The top court objected to the Centre's affidavit claiming that "any over-zealous judicial intervention, though well-meaning, in the absence of expert advice or administrative experience may lead to unintended circumstances where the executive is left with little room to explore innovative solutions.”

 

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who was heading the bench, told the Centre that “it is trite to state that separation of powers is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution,” asserting that “the separation of power does not result in courts lacking jurisdiction in conducting a judicial review of policies.”

“Our Constitution does not envisage courts to be silent spectators when constitutional rights of citizens are infringed by executive policies. Judicial review and soliciting constitutional justification for policies formulated by the executive is an essential function, which the courts are entrusted to perform,” the court said in its 32-page order..

 

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” and the “steps being taken by the Central government to ensure drug availability for mucormycosis (black fungus).”

...
Tags: centre's vaccination policy slammed, supreme court, vaccination irrational and arbitrary, covaxin, covishield, sputnik v, first 3 phases of vaccination number of people vaccinated, file notings relevant copies submission supreme court, courts are not silent spectators, shortage of vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

WhatsApp has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition challenging its updated privacy policy. (AFP)

Whatsapp indulging in anti-user practice, obtaining 'trick consent': Centre

Journalist Vinod Dua. (Photo: Facebook/Vinod Dua)

Supreme Court quashes FIR against Vinod Dua for sedition over his YouTube show

Earlier last year, SII CEO Adar Poonawala had advocated for indemnity for all vaccine manufacturers. (PTI file photo)

After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks indemnity over COVID-19 vaccine: Sources

Artists of Red Cross society wear coronavirus helmet to spread awareness about the pandemic in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

India records over 1.34 lakh fresh cases of Covid, 2,887 more fatalities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM urges Centre to take steps against fuel price hike

Vijayan said the people were not getting any benefit of the change in international oil prices. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Anandaiah to make medicine for 75,000 Covid-infected in the state

The production venue has been shifted from the garden of Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam to CVR Foundation located in Krishnapatnam Port. (Representational Image)

Telangana Formation day: CM hoists national flag, Governor extends wishes

Telangana CM KCR after hoisting the flag. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Only one of three strains of COVID variant first detected in India now a concern: WHO

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India and was divided in three lineages. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham