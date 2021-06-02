Gulf flights resume from Vijayawada

We have resumed international flights from Wednesday from the airport in addition to operation of both scheduled and unscheduled including domestic and international flights as per need, Vijayawada International Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said. — DC Image

Vijayawada: Vijayawada International Airport has resumed operation of international flights destined to the Gulf nations such as Dubai, Kuwait, Muskat and Singapore from Wednesday after a gap of nearly two months since April 3.

Though a scheduled international flight was supposed to arrive at the airport on Tuesday itself, it was cancelled at the last minute for some reasons. However, on Wednesday, an international flight from Dubai carrying 68 passengers including children, arrived at Vijayawada International Airport marking the resumption of international flights from the airport at about 6 pm and the flight departed with a few passengers bound to Mumbai after some time. The airport authorities have scheduled arrival and departure of both international and domestic flights at the airport for the whole month of June.

Vijayawada International Airport Director G. Madhusudhana Rao said, “As we wanted to take up some extension and developmental works at our airport to facilitate operation of international flights in a big way, we requested our authorities to suspend operation of international flights for two months and from April 3 onwards, we stopped their operation. However, we have resumed international flights from Wednesday from the airport in addition to operation of both scheduled and unscheduled including domestic and international flights as per need.”