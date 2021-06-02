Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2021 Gulf flights resume ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gulf flights resume from Vijayawada

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 2, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 12:08 am IST
An international flight from Dubai carrying 68 passengers including children, arrived at Vijayawada International airport
We have resumed international flights from Wednesday from the airport in addition to operation of both scheduled and unscheduled including domestic and international flights as per need, Vijayawada International Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said. — DC Image
 We have resumed international flights from Wednesday from the airport in addition to operation of both scheduled and unscheduled including domestic and international flights as per need, Vijayawada International Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said. — DC Image

Vijayawada: Vijayawada International Airport has resumed operation of international flights destined to the Gulf nations such as Dubai, Kuwait, Muskat and Singapore from Wednesday after a gap of nearly two months since April 3.

Though a scheduled international flight was supposed to arrive at the airport on Tuesday itself, it was cancelled at the last minute for some reasons. However, on Wednesday, an international flight from Dubai carrying 68 passengers including children, arrived at Vijayawada International Airport marking the resumption of international flights from the airport at about 6  pm and the flight departed with a few passengers bound to Mumbai after some time. The airport authorities have scheduled arrival and departure of both international and domestic flights at the airport for the whole month of June.

 

Vijayawada International Airport Director G. Madhusudhana Rao said, “As we wanted to take up some extension and developmental works at our airport to facilitate operation of international flights in a big way, we requested our authorities to suspend operation of international flights for two months and from April 3 onwards, we stopped their operation. However, we have resumed international flights from Wednesday from the airport in addition to operation of both scheduled and unscheduled including domestic and international flights as per need.”

 

...
Tags: international flights to gulf nations dubai kuwait muskat singapore resume from vijayawada, flight from dubai carrying children lands in vijayawada on june 2, domestic international flights scheduled for june from vijayawada
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, the CM asked the Centre to make Covid-19 vaccines available in the open market for citizens willing to buy them. — By arrangement

Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs seeking consensus on centralised procurement of vaccine

A J&K government spokesman said the Army Chief and the lieutenant-governor at their Raj Bhavan meeting discussed the “recent internal security developments and prevailing security scenario” in the UT and “several internal and external security-related issues and their effective management”. — PTI

Army Chief visits Kashmir on eve of completion of 100 days of ceasefire with Pakistan

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

Centre’s vaccination policy slammed as ‘irrational’ and ‘arbitrary’

It is yet to be confirmed whether Mr Bandyopadhyay, who had indicated on Tuesday he would respond to the notice on proper grounds, had sent his reply to the MHA as the three-day deadline ends on Thursday. — ANI

Didi to extend “full support” to ex-CS Alapan Bandyopadhyay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM urges Centre to take steps against fuel price hike

Vijayan said the people were not getting any benefit of the change in international oil prices. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Mehul Choksi fit to be deported to India, rest on Dominican court: Ex-CBI Director

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana High Court orders state to submit vaccination details

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Government Unaini Hospital in Charminar, Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free universal vaccination

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham