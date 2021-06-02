Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2021 DCGI waiver likely t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DCGI waiver likely to bring foreign vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna a step closer

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2021, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2021, 12:52 pm IST
Earlier, vaccines that had completed clinical studies outside the country were required to carry out 'bridging trials' on Indian people
DCGI Chief VG Somani letter said that this will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation. (AFP)
 DCGI Chief VG Somani letter said that this will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has done away with specific trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies - a big move likely to clear the way for foreign vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna for the country's urgent requirement.

In a letter, DCGI Chief VG Somani letter said that this will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation.

 

"In light of the huge vaccination requirements and the need for increased availability of imported vaccines,... it has been decided that for approval of COVID-19 Vaccines in India for restricted use in emergency situation which are already approved for restricted use by US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed in WHO Emergency Use listing," he said.

Somani added that for the vaccines that are well established from the standpoint that millions have already been vaccinated with the said vaccines, the requirement for conduction post-approval brigding clinical trials and the requirement of testing of every batch of the vaccine by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli can be exempted, if the vaccine batch/lot has been certified and released by the National Control Laboratory of the Country of Origin.

 

Earlier, vaccines that had completed clinical studies outside the country were required to carry out "bridging trials" or limited clinical trials on the Indian population to know how the drug works on people of Indian origin.

"The scrutiny and review of their Summary Lot Protocol and Certificate of the analysis of Batch/Lot Shall be undertaken by CDL Kasauli for batch release as per standard procedures and the requirement of assessment of the first 100 beneficiaries for 7 days for safety outcomes before the vaccine is rolled out further immunization programs, along with other procedures for filing of applications and timeline for processing of the applications, etc, as laid down in the notice dated 15.04.21 shall remain the same." Dr Somani said in the letter.

 

...
Tags: drugs controller general of india (dcgi), pfizer and moderna vaccines, approval of covid-19 vaccines, central drugs laboratory
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Airport staff wait to screen air passengers at the Ganavaram Airport near Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Vande Bharat phase 2: First flight from Dubai to land today at Vijayawada airport

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free universal vaccination

Three persons were arrested in this connection. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

Assam doctor assaulted after death of Covid patient; 3 held

Google has contended that the single judge, in his April 20 judgement,

New IT rules not applicable to search engine: Google; HC seeks Centre's stand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light can be new hope to India's vaccination drive

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

COVID-19: India logs 1.32 lakh fresh cases, 3,207 new fatalities

A medic conducts thermal screening of a child admiited at a COVID-19 care centre in Sangli. (Photo: PTI)

Mehul Choksi fit to be deported to India, rest on Dominican court: Ex-CBI Director

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana Formation day: CM hoists national flag, Governor extends wishes

Telangana CM KCR after hoisting the flag. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham