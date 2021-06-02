CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams are off

New Delhi: Putting an end to the suspense on holding of the CBSE Class 12 exams, the Centre on Tuesday announced its cancellation, in both online and offline modes. The CBSE will now compile Class 12 results as per a “well defined objective criteria” in a “time-bound manner”, the government said after high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Those students who still want to take the exams for evaluation will have that option when the Covid-19 situation improves. The Prime Minister said the decision on the CBSE Class 12 was taken in the interest of the students as the pandemic had affected the academic calendar and the board exams issue was causing immense anxiety among students, their parents and teachers, “which must be put to an end”.

Soon after the Centre announced this decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said its Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examination would also be cancelled in view of the Covid-19 situation. “The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon,” CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

In an official order issued on Tuesday night, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said: "In view of the present situation of the Covid- 19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ISC (Class 12) Year 2021 examination. The safety, health and well-being of our students, teaching faculty and all stakeholders is our topmost priority and of paramount interest." It added: “The results will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, of this mechanism."

The CISCE said that after the declaration of the Class 12 results, if some candidates are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them, it will give an option to such candidates to write the exams at a later date, when the situation is more conducive. The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

At the review meeting on Tuesday evening, the PM said the Covid-19 situation was a dynamic one across the country and though the numbers are coming down and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown.

“Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. In today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk… All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students,” the PM said.

Referring to the wide consultative process, the PM voiced appreciation that a student friendly decision had been reached after consulting all stakeholders. He also thanked the states for providing feedback on this issue.

The new evaluation pattern may throw new challenges for Central universities like Delhi University that admit students for the majority of its undergraduate courses on the basis of marks. However, universities are also contemplating taking admissions based on the performance in the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) aptitude test clubbed with board results conducted by National Testing Agency.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Union ministers of home, defence, finance, commerce, I&B, petroleum and women and child development as well as the Cabinet Secretary, the PM’s principal secretary and the secretaries of the school education and higher education departments.

Reacting to the cancellation of exams, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Congratulations, students of Class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was glad the misery of Class 12 students had come to an end. He had pushed for exams not to be held till the examinees were vaccinated. He said “I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief!”