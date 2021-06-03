Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2021 Anandaiah to make me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anandaiah to make medicine for 75,000 Covid-infected in the state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 3, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 12:10 am IST
The district administration has lent its support by arranging a machine and material to pack the medicine in sachets
The production venue has been shifted from the garden of Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam to CVR Foundation located in Krishnapatnam Port. (Representational Image)
 The production venue has been shifted from the garden of Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam to CVR Foundation located in Krishnapatnam Port. (Representational Image)

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made to distribute the herbal medicine of Bonigi Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam to Covid-infected persons in Andhra Pradesh, to start with, and elsewhere later.

For those booking the medicine online, a deal was struck with the postal department and a private courier service to deliver the medicine in rural areas and urban areas respectively.

 

An official said on Wednesday that permission has been sought to create an E-commerce platform, with a payment gateway, to enable those booking the medicine online to pay the postal/courier charges.

The district administration has lent its support by arranging a machine and material to pack the medicine in sachets.

Anandaiah sought five days’ time to procure all the ingredients to start preparation of the concoction.

The production venue has been shifted from the garden of Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam to CVR Foundation located in Krishnapatnam Port which is equipped with a huge kitchen and space to store the raw material.

 

Anandaiah has plans to prepare his herbal medicine for Covid cure to 75,000 infected patients across Andhra Pradesh.

Since honey is a main ingredient in the medicine, officials have arranged a tie-up with the Girijan Cooperative Corporation to supply large quantities of honey.

Similarly, the district forest officer has been asked to help Anandaiah secure different varieties of herbs being used in his concoction.

Officials aim to supply the medicine to 15,000 Covid positive patients in Nellore district and 5,000 infected patients in each district among the balance 12 districts of the state.

 

In Nellore district, the services of village and ward volunteers will be used to deliver the medicine to patients across the district after obtaining the list of patients in their areas of operation.

In case of other districts, the plan is to send the medicine to the collector for distribution in the area under his purview. The idea is to prevent people from coming to Krishnapatnam or Nellore for the medicine and avoid the spread of the disease.

Points:

* E-commerce platform to pay postal charges for those booking online.

* Honey and herbs being arranged.

 

* Deal with postal department and a private courier service to deliver the medicine.

* Volunteers to be used for delivery to the infected in Nellore district.

...
Tags: anandaiah, anandaiah concoction, anandaiah krishnapatnam, krishnapatnam anadaiah medicine covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, the CM asked the Centre to make Covid-19 vaccines available in the open market for citizens willing to buy them. — By arrangement

Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs seeking consensus on centralised procurement of vaccine

A J&K government spokesman said the Army Chief and the lieutenant-governor at their Raj Bhavan meeting discussed the “recent internal security developments and prevailing security scenario” in the UT and “several internal and external security-related issues and their effective management”. — PTI

Army Chief visits Kashmir on eve of completion of 100 days of ceasefire with Pakistan

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

Centre’s vaccination policy slammed as ‘irrational’ and ‘arbitrary’

It is yet to be confirmed whether Mr Bandyopadhyay, who had indicated on Tuesday he would respond to the notice on proper grounds, had sent his reply to the MHA as the three-day deadline ends on Thursday. — ANI

Didi to extend “full support” to ex-CS Alapan Bandyopadhyay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM urges Centre to take steps against fuel price hike

Vijayan said the people were not getting any benefit of the change in international oil prices. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Mehul Choksi fit to be deported to India, rest on Dominican court: Ex-CBI Director

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana High Court orders state to submit vaccination details

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Government Unaini Hospital in Charminar, Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free universal vaccination

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham