Six more succumb to coronavirus in Telangana

An ICMR team conducts surveillance in the view of COVID-19 outbreak at Balapur in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Six persons, including a three-and-a-half year old baby died of Covid-19 on Sunday, even as the state recorded 94 cases. Others who succumbed to the disease were four men, aged 70, 60, 59 and 50 and a woman aged 39. The toll now stands at 88.

Of the new cases recorded on Saturday, 79 were from the GHMC limits, while Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts reported three cases each. The total number of cases in TS is now 2,792 cases.

Private laboratories are testing samples and there is more of sample collection and the numbers are bound to rise, according to experts.

So far, 434 deportees and guest workers have tested positive and are undergoing treatment. With the movement of people from one place to another, the transmission rate in Telangana state is 38 per cent according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The ICMR has found that there were 14.4 contacts which have been tested for one positive case. They find that the rate of infectivity in TS is high and that means that there are many more spreaders around which are yet to be identified.