70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2020 Sino-Indian military ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 2, 2020, 8:54 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 8:54 am IST
India had last week said it remained firm in its resolve on the borders to ensure its security and national sovereignty
Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia. (AFP Photo)
 Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Russia on Monday finally broke its silence, saying it was “worried” over the ongoing Sino-Indian military face-off in the Ladakh sector but expressed confidence the two Asian giants would peacefully resolve the problem.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Delhi Roman Babushkin told a TV channel, “Of course, we are worried with the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, as we know, there are dedicated specific mechanisms developed by both countries (India and China) including hotlines and special representatives’ dialogue and even informal summits. We are confident that the India and Chinese friends are duly equipped to find a way out for mutual satisfaction. We would encourage every endeavour in this regard”.

 

It may be recalled that Russia has been a time-tested friend of India and a key defence supplier for several decades both as a separate nation from 1991-92 onwards and also in its earlier ‘avatar’ as the Soviet Union and continues to be a key strategic partner.

In recent years however, it has been somewhat miffed over India’s growing strategic proximity to the United States. However, the Indian Government has made every effort to maintain strong ties with Russia and Moscow remains a close friend. Russia is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council along with China and also has close ties with Beijing.   

India had last week said it remained firm in its resolve on the borders to ensure its security and national sovereignty but had added that it is engaged with the Chinese side both at the diplomatic and military level to peacefully resolve the border issue.

India had last month accused the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of blocking Indian Army patrols on the Indian side of the LAC which is the de-facto Sino-Indian border. New Delhi had also said that occasionally such incidents do occur as both sides do not have a common perception of the LAC.

This comes in the backdrop of two separate incidents last month in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors when Indian and Chinese soldiers had punched each other, resulting in injuries to troops on both sides. The incident in north Sikkim had taken place on May 9 while that in eastern Ladakh had taken place on the intervening night of May 5-6. In both incidents, aggressive Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) patrols were stopped by Indian troops inside Indian territory that China claims as its own.

...
Tags: russia, sino-indian military, ladakh, border issue, chinese army, indian army, india china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AFP)

Amid Ladakh standoff with China, India puts border roads in fast lane

Vendors, not adhering to social distancing norms, sell vegetables at Sarwari Bazar, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kullu

Union cabinet clears 20k crore relief package for SMEs and street vendors

Representational image (PTI)

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (Twitter)

Lockdown tragedy: Siblings drown learning to swim in Bhavani in front of dad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi borders sealed for a week, says Kejriwal, announces relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Union cabinet clears 20k crore relief package for SMEs and street vendors

Vendors, not adhering to social distancing norms, sell vegetables at Sarwari Bazar, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kullu

With 1,90,791 cases, India at 7th spot on coronavirus worst-hit list

India registers biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 1,90,535. (PTI Photo)

Stop harassing us or we won’t fly non-essential flights, Air India pilot union says

“We are operating flights under Vande Bharat Mission as “National Duty” and the treatment meted out to the operating crew is distasteful. We do not appreciate the treatment perpetrated to our crew and if history repeats itself, we will not be in a position to operate any flights other than the essential services,” the Indian Commercial Pilots Association warned in a letter to Air India Executive Director (Operations) R S Sandhu. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

PM Modi pitches for Made in India products in healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham