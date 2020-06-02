70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

OMC may postpone exams after two more medicos test positive for coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 2, 2020, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 12:01 pm IST
Osmania HODs push for postponement of examinations
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The number of Osmania Medical College (OMC) students who have tested positive rose to eight on Saturday. This includes seven post-graduate doctors and a MBBS student.

Two hundred PG students, 100 of them women, staying in the new hostel of the college are being tested for Covid 19.

 

The sample collection is being done in the hostel premises. Senior doctors are not allowing the students to move out. They will be asked to stay put till they are cleared, sources said.

Among those who tested positive are gynaecology PGs, three from the ENT department, a skin specialists and two from the surgery department. The students have mild symptoms and are under treatment at the King Koti Hospital, which is also designated for treatment of Covid-19.

Other students on the OMC campus have been instructed to report to the office of the principal if they have symptoms of cough, cold and fever. Students have been requested not to hide their symptoms.

The heads of departments are following up with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences for postponing the exams scheduled on June 20. There is no clarity from the university and students are not sure if they can give exams during the crisis. Students groups are holding consultations and virtual meetings, insisting that the exams must be rescheduled.

...
Tags: osmania medical college, medicos, covid19 in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


