OMC may postpone exams after two more medicos test positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: The number of Osmania Medical College (OMC) students who have tested positive rose to eight on Saturday. This includes seven post-graduate doctors and a MBBS student.

Two hundred PG students, 100 of them women, staying in the new hostel of the college are being tested for Covid 19.

The sample collection is being done in the hostel premises. Senior doctors are not allowing the students to move out. They will be asked to stay put till they are cleared, sources said.

Among those who tested positive are gynaecology PGs, three from the ENT department, a skin specialists and two from the surgery department. The students have mild symptoms and are under treatment at the King Koti Hospital, which is also designated for treatment of Covid-19.

Other students on the OMC campus have been instructed to report to the office of the principal if they have symptoms of cough, cold and fever. Students have been requested not to hide their symptoms.

The heads of departments are following up with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences for postponing the exams scheduled on June 20. There is no clarity from the university and students are not sure if they can give exams during the crisis. Students groups are holding consultations and virtual meetings, insisting that the exams must be rescheduled.