70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2020 No respite from coro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No respite from corona menace as cases near 2 lakh mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 2, 2020, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Huge spike in cases expected during Unlock 1.0.
The latest figures.
 The latest figures.

New Delhi: While Day 1 of Unlock 1 saw more economic activities picking up, there remained palpable fear among people in big cities like Delhi where the number of coronavirus cases have gone up substantially. According to union health ministry update on Tuesday, there were 8,171 new infections and 204 deaths as overall cases went up to 1,98,706.  

The overall death toll in the country was 5,598. India is now the 7th worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 97,581 while 95,526 people have recovered taking India’s recovery rate to 48.07%.

 

Out of the 204 more deaths since Monday morning, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu. Eight people each died of COVID-19 in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Telangana, and four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. There were three more fatalities each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

While many states have decided to end most of the restrictions and even open up places of religions gatherings and big market places, Karnataka, Kerala do not want to rush. Karnataka has announced to extend the lockdown till June 30 while Kerala said it will take a call on June 8 on opening of religious places. Places like Thane in Maharashtra, too, have announced to keep the area shut till June 30.  

Health experts expect a bigger spike in cases in the coming days due to lifting of restrictions and have advised state governments against opening of religious places at this time saying it would risk higher number of infections in view of greater density in such places. Some experts have also expressed that state governments are not testing enough.

Indian Railways from Monday has started its express mail services and it is expected that cases may rise due to the movement of passengers. Meanwhile, Indian Railways' first COVID-19 care centre consisting of 10 modified coaches with 160 beds has been deployed in Delhi. These coaches have been stationed at the maintenance depot of the Shakur Basti railway station. In addition to the 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, the COVID-19 care centre will have an AC coach for healthcare staffers, including doctors. The coaches were deployed on Sunday following a written request from the Delhi government.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus toll, ministry of health and family welfare


Latest From Nation

Passengers sit in a train to reach their destination, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. PTI photo

One lakh guest workers sent back home from Kerala during lockdown

Fishermen load nets onto their mechanized vessels at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Fishermen gear up for the deep sea fishing which starts from midnight on Tuesday after a banned period of 45 days. — DC photo

AP reports 105 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

An ICMR team conducts surveillance in the view of COVID-19 outbreak at Balapur in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Six more succumb to coronavirus in Telangana

Representational image

Panic grips Malkajgiri after barber tests positive for covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan High Commission officials were caught red-handed: India

Representational image. Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir, two officials of the Pakistan high commission who have been apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities for carrying out espionage activities in the country. (PTI)

Amid Ladakh standoff with China, India puts border roads in fast lane

Representational image. (AFP)

13 infiltrators killed in 4 days across LOC

Representational image. (PTI)

Delhi borders sealed for a week, says Kejriwal, announces relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham