e-Pass, Covid19 tests must to enter Andhra Pradesh from other states

Vijayawada: The e-pass is mandatory to enter Andhra Pradesh from other states and institutional quarantine is essential for people coming from high Coronavirus- impact states.

AP origin people stranded in Telangana state during to the lockdown rushed to return home but, at the border at Garikapadu near Jaggaiahpeta, only e-pass holders were allowed entry.

Those who were allowed through were required to undergo home quarantine for seven days. The other argued with the police to allow them after thermal scanning but were refused.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway was jammed with vehicles at Garikapadu, until people without passes started to go back.

G. Ramana and K. Raghu, who wanted to enter AP, said that Telangana state was allowing Telanganites home without any restrictions but the AP was discriminating against its own people. They were prepared to undergo home quarantine but the police and other officials would not relent.

AP DGP Goutam Sawang said that people who want to return to AP should get the e-pass through Spandana online portal and if they get it they will be allowed in. He added that people who test positive would be shifted to quarantine centres and if negative to home quarantine for seven days. He clarified that people coming from Coronavirus-impacted states would be shifted to institutional quarantine.