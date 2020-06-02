70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2020 AP reports 105 fresh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP reports 105 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 2, 2020, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 12:55 pm IST
The cumulative positive cases from foreign returnees stand at 112, five of whom are active
Fishermen load nets onto their mechanized vessels at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Fishermen gear up for the deep sea fishing which starts from midnight on Tuesday after a banned period of 45 days. — DC photo
 Fishermen load nets onto their mechanized vessels at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Fishermen gear up for the deep sea fishing which starts from midnight on Tuesday after a banned period of 45 days. — DC photo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh reported 105 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday. The state now has 3,118 cases. Of them, 2,169 patients have been discharged while 885 are in hospitals. With two deaths in Kurnool, the toll has shot up to 64.

The State command control room, in its 10 am bulletin, mentioned that 10,567 samples were tested for coronavirus and of them 76 were found to be positive. Among 76 fresh cases, eight were reported from Nellore as they had links with Koyembedu market. Additionally, one fresh case was reported among foreign returnees and 28 were returnees from other states.

 

Moreover, the cumulative positive cases from foreign returnees stand at 112, five of whom are active. Cumulative positive cases from other states is at 446 and among them, 249 are active.

Nellore district reported five fresh cases with two from Nellore town and one each from Vanamthopu, Mahadevaiah Nagar and Ganapathi Nagar in Sullurpeta. With this, the total cases stand at 256.

In Prakasam district, with five fresh cases, the total has touched 86, including two women. Fresh cases were reported from Ulavapadu, Jalapalem,Vetapalem, Karedu and Besthavaripeta.

Two fresh cases were reported from Kadapa district taking the total positive cases to 138. While one was from Mylavaram the other had returned to Kadapa from Vijayawada.

In Chittoor district, of seven fresh cases, four were from Puttur and one each from Srikalahasthi, Nindra and KVB Puram.

District medical and health officer, Dr M. Penchalaiah, stated that a family of five, hailing from Puttur, migrated to Mumbai some time ago and returned home recently. They were sent to quarantine at the government facility, he added.

He said, “When their swab samples were tested, four of them, including the 45-year-old father, two brothers, aged 12 and 14, and 12-year-old daughter, were found to be positive and sent to Covid hospital at Tirupati, where their condition is stable.”

The district reported 286 cases overall. Of them, 89 are active while 195 patients were discharged and two died.

In Guntur district, six fresh cases have been reported with three from within Guntur Municipal Corporation limits and one each from Tenali and Chialakaluripeta and a Macharla native, who returned from Delhi.

...
Tags: coronavirus in ap, covid19 in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Passengers sit in a train to reach their destination, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. PTI photo

One lakh guest workers sent back home from Kerala during lockdown

An ICMR team conducts surveillance in the view of COVID-19 outbreak at Balapur in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Six more succumb to coronavirus in Telangana

Representational image

Panic grips Malkajgiri after barber tests positive for covid19

Representational image

OMC may postpone exams after two more medicos test positive for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No respite from corona menace as cases near 2 lakh mark

The latest figures.

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh worries Russia. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan High Commission officials were caught red-handed: India

Representational image. Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir, two officials of the Pakistan high commission who have been apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities for carrying out espionage activities in the country. (PTI)

Amid Ladakh standoff with China, India puts border roads in fast lane

Representational image. (AFP)

13 infiltrators killed in 4 days across LOC

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham