AP reports 105 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Fishermen load nets onto their mechanized vessels at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Fishermen gear up for the deep sea fishing which starts from midnight on Tuesday after a banned period of 45 days. — DC photo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh reported 105 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday. The state now has 3,118 cases. Of them, 2,169 patients have been discharged while 885 are in hospitals. With two deaths in Kurnool, the toll has shot up to 64.

The State command control room, in its 10 am bulletin, mentioned that 10,567 samples were tested for coronavirus and of them 76 were found to be positive. Among 76 fresh cases, eight were reported from Nellore as they had links with Koyembedu market. Additionally, one fresh case was reported among foreign returnees and 28 were returnees from other states.

Moreover, the cumulative positive cases from foreign returnees stand at 112, five of whom are active. Cumulative positive cases from other states is at 446 and among them, 249 are active.

Nellore district reported five fresh cases with two from Nellore town and one each from Vanamthopu, Mahadevaiah Nagar and Ganapathi Nagar in Sullurpeta. With this, the total cases stand at 256.

In Prakasam district, with five fresh cases, the total has touched 86, including two women. Fresh cases were reported from Ulavapadu, Jalapalem,Vetapalem, Karedu and Besthavaripeta.

Two fresh cases were reported from Kadapa district taking the total positive cases to 138. While one was from Mylavaram the other had returned to Kadapa from Vijayawada.

In Chittoor district, of seven fresh cases, four were from Puttur and one each from Srikalahasthi, Nindra and KVB Puram.

District medical and health officer, Dr M. Penchalaiah, stated that a family of five, hailing from Puttur, migrated to Mumbai some time ago and returned home recently. They were sent to quarantine at the government facility, he added.

He said, “When their swab samples were tested, four of them, including the 45-year-old father, two brothers, aged 12 and 14, and 12-year-old daughter, were found to be positive and sent to Covid hospital at Tirupati, where their condition is stable.”

The district reported 286 cases overall. Of them, 89 are active while 195 patients were discharged and two died.

In Guntur district, six fresh cases have been reported with three from within Guntur Municipal Corporation limits and one each from Tenali and Chialakaluripeta and a Macharla native, who returned from Delhi.