Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2019 World famous Rajasth ...
Nation, Current Affairs

World famous Rajasthani folk dancer queen Harish, killed in SUV accident

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
The accident was reported near Kaparda village on a highway in Jodhpur.
Primary investigation reveals that Harish along with his team of folk artists was travelling in connection with an event. (Photo: Facebook)
 Primary investigation reveals that Harish along with his team of folk artists was travelling in connection with an event. (Photo: Facebook)

Jodhpur: World fame dancer Queen Harish and three other folk artists were killed and five others injured in a road accident near Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

The accident was reported near Kaparda village on a highway in Jodhpur when the victims were on their way towards Ajmer from Jaisalmer in a SUV.

 

"Their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck which left Harish, Ravindra, Bhikhe Khan and Latif Khan dead. Five others were injured in the mishap," Sitaram Khoja, SHO of Bilara police station said.

Their family members have arrived. Primary investigation reveals that Harish along with his team of folk artists was travelling in connection with an event, the SHO added.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the deaths of the artists.

"The death of four persons including the famous artist Queen Harish in a road accident in Jodhpur is very sad. Dedicated to the folk art and culture of Rajasthan, Harish gave a new identity to Jaisalmer with his different dance style. His death is a big loss to the field of folk art," Mr Gehlot said.

A native of Jaisalmer, Harish Kumar was popularly known as Queen Harish and his shows comprising of various folk dance forms like Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai, Chari among others were very popular.

He had gained worldwide recognition for his folk dance skills.

...
Tags: rajasthani folk dancer, queen harish, road accident
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

8 new MPs were inducted in the Bihar cabinet from Nitish Kumar's JD(U). (Photo: ANI)

8 new ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet, NDA-JD(U) coalition intact

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

The Centre has directed 84 airports across the country to install body scanners by March 2020, replacing existing door frame metal detectors and hand-held scanners besides pat-down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects, according to an official document. (Representational Image)

84 airports to install body scanners by March 2020, says Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

84 airports to install body scanners by March 2020, says Centre

The Centre has directed 84 airports across the country to install body scanners by March 2020, replacing existing door frame metal detectors and hand-held scanners besides pat-down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects, according to an official document. (Representational Image)

May he continue to inspire risk-takers: PM condoles Veeru Devgan's death

'This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it, PM Modi wrote. (Photo: ANI)

Union minister Naik likely to appear before court as witness in cheating case

The case will be heard before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Panaji, Artikumari Naik. (Photo: Representational)

UPSC conducts IAS prelims to fill up 896 vacancies

The aspirants while speaking to ANI told that Paper 1 was neither easy nor tough and they hope the same for the second paper as well. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Sawant told ANI on Saturday, 'I have asked for a report. I will talk after seeing the report.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham