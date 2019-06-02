Telangana: IT employment report shows healthy growth

The report also shows a healthy export of 16.89 per cent during 2018-19 in comparison to expected national average of around 8-10 per cent.

Hyderabad: In its latest report, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) department of Telangana government claimed that 5,43,033 number of jobs have been generated in year 2018-19.

The number of newly-added professionals is 67,725 as per the report. The report also shows a healthy export of 16.89 per cent during 2018-19 in comparison to expected national average of around 8-10 per cent.

Principal secretary, I&C and IT, Jayesh Ranjan, said, “The state is steadily going forward in doubling IT/ITeS exports and has achieved almost the target which was set five years ago (~190 per cent increase).

Like the last four years, we have continued to outperform the expected nation’s IT/ITeS growth rate by close to 170 per cent.”

The TS government has created a new vertical for emerging technologies with the two-fold objective of developing the ecosystem for the industry.