Telangana increases DA, dole for farmers

Hyderabad: To mark State Formation Day, the government announced 3.144 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners. The government issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

With this, the DA now stands at 30.392 per cent of the basic, up from 27.248 per cent. The revised DA will be implemented from July 1, and will be paid out in the salary for June. The DA arrears from July 2018 to May 31, 2019 will be credited in the GPF accounts of the employees.

The government also issued orders to enhance the assistance of Rs 5,000 given under the Rythu Bandhu scheme per acre per season to all eligible farmers for 2019-20.

The state government said the money will be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by way of electronic transfer through e-Kuber, the RBI payment platform. As it is a high priority scheme to be implemented involving various departments and stake holders, the government has constituted a state-level monitoring committee headed by the principal secretary, agriculture.

The committee will meet periodically to monitor the implementation of the scheme.

The government said the validity time period for re-submission of payment failure cases was extended from three to six months, keeping in view the huge number of beneficiaries.