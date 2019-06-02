Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2019 Security, people&rsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Security, people’s welfare our top priority: Home minister Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 2, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Mr Shah also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities.
BJP president Amit Shah arrives to take charge as the Union home minister at North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
 BJP president Amit Shah arrives to take charge as the Union home minister at North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said country’s security and welfare of the people are the key priorities of the Modi government.
Mr Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities.

“Country’s security and people’s welfare are the Modi government’s priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfil all these priorities,” he tweeted after assuming the char-ge. Mr Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the responsibility of the sensitive ministry.

 

“Today, I have taken charge as India’s Home Minister. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me,” he said.

Mr Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials.

Two newly appointed ministers of state for home — G.K. Reddy and Nityananda Rai — also took charge Saturday. Mr Rai is Bihar state president of the BJP. Mr Shah took charge two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA.

A home ministry official said Mr Shah is expected to prioritise the NDA government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration.

Three Governors, inclu-ding Jammu and Kashm-ir’s Satya Pal Malik, and the Uttarakhand chief minister called on home minister. Malik, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam and Maharashtra Gover-nor C. Vidyasagar Rao met Mr Shah separately during the day. Official sources described the meetings as courtesy calls.

...
Tags: amit shah, modi government


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh during one of his ‘grama vasthavyas’

Sa Ra Mahesh does an HDK at Bettahalli, hears villagers’ grievances

Warns the concerned researcher,

Plastic in elephant dung in Bandipur raises concerns

Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge’s tweet against Amit Shah sparks row; BSY, DVS hit back

Flattered by the peanut vendors' gesture, a BJP leader quipped,

Bengaluru: Not just peanuts! Congress kadle gets ‘Modi’fied



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Twitterati brutally trolls Pakistan for their defeat against West Indies; see tweets

Oshane Thomas was the most successful bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Warangal: Man, two sisters-in-law drown while on picnic

Expert swimmers were then called in by the police. Several minutes into their search, the three dead bodies were located and pulled ashore.

Hyderbad: Woman, son killed in road accident

The bus hit the car, crossed the divider and hit the moped, killing Renuka and her daughter. Some passengers in the car were injured. (Representional Image)

Madhya Pradesh government mulls ‘right to water’

Kamal Nath

Hyderabad: Properties of Nowhera Shaik to be attached

Nowhera Shaik

K Chandrasekhar Rao joins Jagan Mohan Reddy Governor for meeting

(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham