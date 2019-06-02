Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2019 President Kovind gre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 10:36 am IST
The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first CM of Telangana.
'Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future,' President Kovind tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future,' President Kovind tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday wished the residents of Telangana for a "bright and prosperous future" on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Taking to Twitter to extend his wishes on their statehood day, the President said, "Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future #PresidentKovind."

 

The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority.

Yesterday, state Chief Minister Office tweeted, "Telangana enters into the sixth year completing five years of unprecedented progress! Hon'ble CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao expressed happiness that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country and extended greetings on the momentous occasion. #TelanganaFormationDay."

Hyderabad is all decked up with festive lighting as the city gets ready to celebrate Telangana Formation Day today.

To mark the occasion, important government buildings including the Telangana Assembly and Secretariat have been decorated with colourful lights and flower garlands.

The day will be observed by hoisting the national flag in every district of the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be participating in the celebrations at Public Gardens.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi and DGP Sri Mahender Reddy would also participate in the State Formation Day celebrations.

June 2, 2019, marks the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, marking the official formation of India's youngest state in 2014.

...
Tags: telangana formation day, president ram nath kovind, chandrashekhar rao
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria. (Photo: ANI)

Indian envoy's guests invited for Iftar party turned away by Pak agencies

Jogdande added that the administration had contacted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and help from the forces too was being provided. (Photo: ANI)

Rescue operations in full swing to rescue missing mountaineers: DM Vijay Jogdande

A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Train hawker mimicks politicians, sent to 10-day judicial custody

Sher Singh, an Income-Tax officer, on Saturday, saved the life of a snake, which had ventured into the premises of the school, where workers hit and poured pesticide over the reptile. (Photo: ANI)

Income-Tax officer rescues snake attacked with pesticide in Indore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rescue operations in full swing to rescue missing mountaineers: DM Vijay Jogdande

Jogdande added that the administration had contacted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and help from the forces too was being provided. (Photo: ANI)

Divya Spandana tweets deleted, has she left Congress social media?

There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself. (Photo: Screenshot of Spandana's Twitter)

Fail, pass, fail again! T’gana Board flip-flop over marks of girl who killed self

Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala. (Photo: ANI)

SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Dumka

In the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest. (Photo: Representational)

Allahabad HC directs state govt to investigate shelter home scam allegations

'A PIL was filed yesterday in which it was alleged that the shelter homes being constructed all over the state have inappropriately utilised their funds,' Additional Solicitor, Vinod Kumar Shahi said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham