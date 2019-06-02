President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

'Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future,' President Kovind tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday wished the residents of Telangana for a "bright and prosperous future" on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Taking to Twitter to extend his wishes on their statehood day, the President said, "Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future #PresidentKovind."

The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority.

Yesterday, state Chief Minister Office tweeted, "Telangana enters into the sixth year completing five years of unprecedented progress! Hon'ble CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao expressed happiness that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country and extended greetings on the momentous occasion. #TelanganaFormationDay."

Hyderabad is all decked up with festive lighting as the city gets ready to celebrate Telangana Formation Day today.

To mark the occasion, important government buildings including the Telangana Assembly and Secretariat have been decorated with colourful lights and flower garlands.

The day will be observed by hoisting the national flag in every district of the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be participating in the celebrations at Public Gardens.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi and DGP Sri Mahender Reddy would also participate in the State Formation Day celebrations.

June 2, 2019, marks the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, marking the official formation of India's youngest state in 2014.