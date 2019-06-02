Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2019 Mystery behind death ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mystery behind death of Balabhaskar deepens

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 2, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Prakashan Thampi, arrested in smuggling case, was Balabhaskar’s programme manager and Vishnu his finance manager.
Balabhaskar
 Balabhaskar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch (CB) has started a probe into the role of two ‘gold smugglers’ in the accidental death of musician Bala-bhaskar, based on a cha-rge raised by his father K.C. Unni. The CB has collected details of the gold smuggling through the Thiruvana-nthapuram airport.

Prakashan Thampi, who was arrested in the smuggling case, was Balabhaskar’s progra-mme manager. Another accused Vishnu was his finance manager.

 

This has added to the mystery behind the accident that occurred at Pallipuram, near here, on September 25 last year, leading to the death of Balabhaskar in the hospital later.

However, Bala-bhaskar’s wife Lakshmi  in a Facebook post  said that Thampi and Vishnu were not her late husband’s staff members. They had only arranged some of his programmes, she said.

Vishnu was Balab-haskar’s friend from a young age. Thampi who ran a canteen in a hospital earlier was befriended by the violinist a few years ago only. It was Thampi who introduced Arjun, the driver at the time of the accident, to Balabhaskar.

Thampi had first reached the accident spot. However, later he distanced himself from Balabhaskar’s family.

Balabhaskar’s father had also linked his son’s death to a private ayurveda hospital in Palakkad. Its proprietor had close links with Thampi and Vishnu, he alleged.

Just before the accident, Balabhaskar had received several calls asking for his location, his father alleged.

The details of the calls to the four mobiles phones of Balabhaskar are being collected by the Crime Branch team.

Meanwhile, Kalabhavan Sobi, who travelled through the area just after the accident disclosed to television channels that he had seen some unusual things at the accident spot. A man ran away from the scene and another man pushed his bike away from the spot.  He informed about the two men to his friend Madhu Balakrishnan who told this to Thampi. Thampi then called Sobi saying that the Attingal CI will call him to get further details.

Meanwhile, the DRI has been given three-day custody of advocate Biju, the main culprit in the gold case, who surrendered before the DRI on Friday.

The woman Sarina who was arrested in connection with the case has told the DRI that she had smuggled over 50 kg of gold through the airport. This was handed over to her by Jithu of Thiruvananthapuram who worked in Dubai. She was given 2000 dirhams and flight tickets each time she accompanied the gold carriers. She was asked to smuggle 25 kg of gold on May 13, the day she was arrested along with KSRTC conductor Sunil, saying that it was the last time Jithu was taking up the assignment as he was withdrawing from the smuggling job.

...
Tags: crime branch
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh during one of his ‘grama vasthavyas’

Sa Ra Mahesh does an HDK at Bettahalli, hears villagers’ grievances

Warns the concerned researcher,

Plastic in elephant dung in Bandipur raises concerns

Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge’s tweet against Amit Shah sparks row; BSY, DVS hit back

Flattered by the peanut vendors' gesture, a BJP leader quipped,

Bengaluru: Not just peanuts! Congress kadle gets ‘Modi’fied



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Twitterati brutally trolls Pakistan for their defeat against West Indies; see tweets

Oshane Thomas was the most successful bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Warangal: Man, two sisters-in-law drown while on picnic

Expert swimmers were then called in by the police. Several minutes into their search, the three dead bodies were located and pulled ashore.

Hyderbad: Woman, son killed in road accident

The bus hit the car, crossed the divider and hit the moped, killing Renuka and her daughter. Some passengers in the car were injured. (Representional Image)

Madhya Pradesh government mulls ‘right to water’

Kamal Nath

Hyderabad: Properties of Nowhera Shaik to be attached

Nowhera Shaik

K Chandrasekhar Rao joins Jagan Mohan Reddy Governor for meeting

(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham