Kerala not to intervene in demolition of Kochi flats

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order to demolish five apartment buildings at Maradu, Kochi.

This was stated by local self-government minister A. C. Moideen at a meeting held with the flat owners association representatives and government officials at the Secretariat her on Saturday.

Neither the government nor the Kochi corporation can file a review petition, he said.

“The government will initiate an environment study by Chennai IIT when the five flats are demolished,” said Moideen.

The Supreme Court in its order on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments — Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing — under the limits of Maradu Municipality by June 8.

Earlier, the Maradu municipal authorities had sought financial assistance in demolishing residential apartments as per Supreme Court directive.

Municipal chairperson P.H Nadeera, vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil, standing committee chairperson Disha Prathapan and municipal secretary Subhash P.K. had met the local self-government minister A. C. Moideen on Friday seeking guidance in demolition of the residential apartments.

The municipal representatives told the minister that if the government wants them to take up the demolition, the government should arrange funds and technical assistance.

According to the municipality, scientific demolition of the apartments, which were constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms will cost over `30 crore which it is unable to raise. It also expressed concerns about the safety of buildings in nearby area while demolition and treatment of the huge quantity of waste materials from the sites.

The municipality had already served a notice on the builders to demolish the buildings on their own based on the SC order. However, the builders are yet to respond to the civic body’s notice. The apex court has instructed to demolish the four skyscrapers before June 8.

Those who attended the meeting included local legislator M. Swaraj, local self -government additional chief secretary T. K. Jose, environment secretary Usha Titus, law secretary P.K. Aravinda Babu, and Ernakulam district collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla.