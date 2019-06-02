JCC demands Cardinal, Bishop to step down

Kochi: The Joint Christian Council executive committee held here on Saturday has asked Cardinal George Alencherry, auxiliary bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath and other clergy, who are raising serious allegations of funds' misappropriation and forging documents, to relinquish their posts. The meeting also urged the Pope to immediately intervene in the serious issues happening in Ernakulam - Angamly archdiocese and take measures to remove the top church leadership form their posts.

Since the police is allegedly taking one-sided approach in the case, despite serious allegations of tax evasion, forging documents and fund misappropriation against the clergy, the case should be handed over to a national investigation agency like the CBI, demanded the Joint Christian Council meeting.

The meeting also passed a resolution seeking immediate enactment of Church Properties Act-2009 to bring transparency in the Church.

Joint Christian Council president Lalan Tharakan presided over the meeting and general secretary George Joseph presented the resolution.