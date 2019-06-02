Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2019 From village to Parl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

From village to Parliament, Pratap Sarangi’s unique journey

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 2, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 2:13 am IST
64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.
Pratap Sarangi
 Pratap Sarangi

Balasore: Pratap Sarangi is fondly called by people in his home district Balasore as Nana, which refers to elder brother.

The bachelor politician Pratap Sarangi who was elected from Balasore Lok Sabha seat and was inducted into the Union council of ministers on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was assigned ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, loves to be called by this name.

 

The two-time MLA from Nilagiri in Balasore, Mr Pratap made his maiden entry to Lok Sabha this year by winning from Balasore constituency defeating sitting BJD’s crorepati  MP and industrialist Rabindra Kumar Jena by 12,956 votes.

The 64-year-old politician’s hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a huge opportunity to fulfill his mission to serve the people.  

He lives in a thatched house, rides a bicycle and spends a major portion of his MLA pension to support education of poor children and his simplicity has already created a buzz in social media. A national executive member of BJP, Mr Sarangi was elected to Odisha Assembly twice in 2004 and 2009. He had also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Balasore constituency but lost to BJD’s Rabindra Jena. Mr Sarangi’s association with active politics and electoral victories has not affected his lifestyle as he continues to live in a mud and bamboo house and rides a bicycle to most places, even during his earlier poll campaigns.

After graduating from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, he, according to his close friends, wanted to become a monk of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission but the math encouraged him to engage himself in social work instead.

...
Tags: pratap sarangi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh during one of his ‘grama vasthavyas’

Sa Ra Mahesh does an HDK at Bettahalli, hears villagers’ grievances

Warns the concerned researcher,

Plastic in elephant dung in Bandipur raises concerns

Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge’s tweet against Amit Shah sparks row; BSY, DVS hit back

Flattered by the peanut vendors' gesture, a BJP leader quipped,

Bengaluru: Not just peanuts! Congress kadle gets ‘Modi’fied



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Twitterati brutally trolls Pakistan for their defeat against West Indies; see tweets

Oshane Thomas was the most successful bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two Telangana Telugu Desam leaders aiming to join BJP

After the debacle in the Assembly elections in Telangana state, the TD leadership decided not to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. With the defeat of the Telugu Desam in the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana TD leaders lost their hopes in the TD and have decided to leave the party.

Pratap Sarangi witness in Staines probe

Pratap Sarangi

Warangal: Man who fell into well rescued after two days

Madipelli Mogili being rescued by villagers with the help of a rope from the well in which he fell when he was riding home on Thursday night.

Warangal: Man, two sisters-in-law drown while on picnic

Expert swimmers were then called in by the police. Several minutes into their search, the three dead bodies were located and pulled ashore.

Hyderbad: Woman, son killed in road accident

The bus hit the car, crossed the divider and hit the moped, killing Renuka and her daughter. Some passengers in the car were injured. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham