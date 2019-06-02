Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jun 2019 Fail, pass, fail aga ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fail, pass, fail again! T’gana Board flip-flop over marks of girl who killed self

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 8:53 am IST
In a press statement released by the TSBIE, the Board said it was not responsible for the student's death.
Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala. (Photo: ANI)
 Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A month after Anamika Arutala from the city who committed suicide after failing in the Intermediate examinations, a re-evaluation of her answer sheet by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared her passed. Even as the student's family blamed it for her death the Board put out a fresh update claiming the updated passing marks were a "clerical error".

The family of the deceased student said they, along with the families of those students who like Anamika committed suicide after the results of the Board exams were declared, will hold a protest against the state government on Sunday.

 

Anamika's sister Udaya Arutala told reporters here: "On April 18 the results were released in which she got low marks in Telugu, after which she committed suicide. We filed a re-verification and today the marks were updated and she was declared passed. Everyone can see whose fault it is. There was no other reason behind her death. It is all the board of Intermediate's mistake."

TSBIE, however, denied the veracity of the updated result and claimed that Anamika had got only one extra mark- much below the passing level, after re-verification of her exam sheet.

Anamika was given 20 marks in the Telugu paper when the results were first announced but was awarded 48 marks upon re-evaluation. According to the latest update by the Board, the student has got only 21 marks in the subject.

In a press statement released by the TSBIE, the Board said it was not responsible for the student's death.

"Family is alleging TSBIE responsible for Anamika's suicide. We deny this allegation and will provide proof of answer scripts in which marks have changed from 20 to 21 after re-verification. The subject experts of Telugu subject have re-verified answer scripts of Anamika in the board exam. After completion of re-verification, she secured 21 marks. But her marks were wrongly uploaded as 48 instead of 21 because of clerical mistake in the spot valuation camp."

The TSBIE has also constituted a committee to inquire the issue and the error committed in uploading the marks.

"The Board will initiate action against those responsible for this error", the board said.

After Intermediate Board results were released on April 18, thousands of students were declared failed and reportedly around 26 students committed suicide for failing.

Later after a High Court order, the TSBIE conducted a re-verification of exam sheets of all the students who failed and found that 1137 students had passed and their initial results were uploaded wrongly.

Telangana Congress Working President and MP Revanth Reddy also hit out at the Board and tweeted, "Inter board mistake costed Anamika her life. Reverification proved she didn't fail. Globarina & Inter Board should be held responsible for her death and Sections 302, 304A & 306 should be booked."

...
Tags: telangana state board, student, suicide, anamika arutala, revaluation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

According to the police, Joshi, 21, hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away. (Representational Image)

21-year-old pune based national-level swimmer commits suicide

A man who had fallen into a well, two days ago was saved by locals here on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

2 days after falling into well, man rescued in Warangal

There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself. (Photo: Screenshot of Spandana's Twitter)

Divya Spandana tweets deleted, has she left Congress social media?

In the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest. (Photo: Representational)

SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Dumka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Dumka

In the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest. (Photo: Representational)

Allahabad HC directs state govt to investigate shelter home scam allegations

'A PIL was filed yesterday in which it was alleged that the shelter homes being constructed all over the state have inappropriately utilised their funds,' Additional Solicitor, Vinod Kumar Shahi said. (Photo: ANI)

Plastic in elephant dung in Bandipur raises concerns

Warns the concerned researcher,

Learning three Rs, the U.S. and desi way

Cambridge University (Photo: AFP)

MNM will oppose Hindi imposition: Kamal Haasan

Kamal comes out the judicial magistrate court-II at Karur on Saturday, after obtaining anticipatory bail. Earlier, he said the Centre cannot impose Hindi on TN people. —DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham