Counting error omits Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP

Published Jun 2, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Remya, 32, had defeated CPM's two- time MP, P. K. Biju, in Alathur by over 1.58 lakh votes.
Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Mukul Wasnik and organising general secretary K. C. Venugopal with the 15 elected party MPs from Kerala at the photo session after the first parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.
Thiruvananthapuram: There was a 'counting error' in the central hall of Parliament where the 52 newly-elected Congress MPs gathered for the first parliamentary party meeting on Saturday. When the Kerala contingent was counted, there were only 14 though 15 had won the polls. The confusion was cleared after a while when it was realised that the odd man out was Rahul Gandhi who was elected from Wayanad, leading to peals of laughter.

AICC organising general secretary K. C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Mukul Wasnik and defeated Congress candidates like Mallikarjuna Kharge were also at the venue. Kodikunnil Suresh, Mavelikara MP, welcomed the gathering. Later, Vatakara MP K. Muraleedharan seconded the resolution proposed by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to choose Sonia Gandhi as the parliamentary party leader. A photo session was held at Sonia Gandhi's home at 10 Janpath later where the 'baby MP' from Kerala, Remya Haridas, hogged the limelight. Priyanka Gandhi told her, "Hey Remya, I know you."

 

Remya, 32, had defeated CPM's two- time MP, P. K. Biju, in Alathur by over 1.58 lakh votes. She was the lone dalit candidate from the state who was handpicked by Rahul Gandhi. Dean Kuriakose, first-time MP from Idukki and Youth Congress state president, told DC that it was a dream come true for him to be present in the central hall of Parliament.

"I was standing in the same hall where India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's  'Tryst with destiny' speech was made on August 15, 1947. The moment will be etched in my mind for ever," said Dean.

Senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma complimented Kasaragod MP, Rajmohan Unnithan for his success.

"I may be a newcomer in Parliament, but I am not new to New Delhi and AICC headquarters. The three leaders quipped that finally I have landed at the correct place," said Rajmohan Unnithan. 

