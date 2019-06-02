Avoid taking leaves, Modi tells team

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised his colleagues in the newly-inducted Union council of ministers to avoid going on leave in the near future and get to work diligently. They have also been told to desist from holding any pompous welcoming ceremonies after getting a berth in the cabinet.

The advise for the soon-to-be-ministers came at the occasion of tea hosted by the Prime Minister at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence ahead of the oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 30.

The Prime Minister, during the meet, is also learnt to have asked his new colleagues in the council to be careful as one small mistake by them could bring the government into disrepute.

The Prime Minister insisted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been able to secure an even bigger mandate this time around than 2014 because of the work that it did and everyone should be working to meet people’s aspirations, sources added.

The ministers were also advised to avoid making any controversial statement and to get to know their respective ministries comprehensively.

This comes as the new government is set to face it’s first parliamentary session which begins from June 17.

The session would see important work and also the presentation of budget for the year on July 5.

The soon-to-be inducted ministers also had to share some flak for not heeding to his advise of the Prime Minister of avoiding the media.

He is learnt to have asked them why they had not stuck to the directive given by him during the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting on May 25 and helped fuel speculation on cabinet berths.

The message was sent loud and clear to the soon- to-be ministers that such behavior would not be appreciated in the future, sources added.