Asaduddin Owaisi slams G Kishan Reddy for ‘terror in Hyd’ remark

Hyderabad: MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the newly-inducted Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday for describing Hyderabad as a safe zone for terrorists.

Mr Owaisi said that peace had prevailed in Hyderabad for the last five years. “Religious festivals are peacefully celebrated and there are no communal riots. Hyderabad is the second city after Bengaluru in software exports. What enmity does the BJP have with the city and state, and does he not want it to grow?” he asked.

Mr Owaisi termed the minister’s remarks as irresponsible and inappropriate. Before assuming charge of his portfolio, he had started speaking irrationally. This shows his hatred for Telangana state and Hyderabad, but it was not unexpected from him.

He alleged that the BJP sees terrorists whenever Muslims live. This proves that they do not like Hyderabad to grow. They are afraid that under the leadership of Mr Rao, investment is reaching here.

He wanted to know from his ministry how many written advisories were sent by the National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing to the home ministry during the last five years that Hyderabad had become a safe den for terrorists.

He said that as far as the arresting of youths in the name of ISIS is concerned, was it not true that a large number of youths were arrested from Uttar Pradesh? Does this mean that UP has become the den of terrorists, he asked. Mr Owaisi defended his statement given on Friday about the constitutional rights of Muslims.

He asked whether they dared to declare that they will make Muslims second class citizens and deprive them of their constitutional rights just because they won 300 seats. You won 300 seats, but not the Constitution, he said.

Replying to a question, he said that one should observe the past five years what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said and what had happened.

His regime started with Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi and then mob lynching and attacks on Dalits.

After the PM’s speech before assuming charge a second time, an incident of hate had occurred in Gurugram. In Begusarai too, a man was shot after being asked his name.

He hoped that the BJP does not succeed in coming into power in TS, a state which has a composite culture.