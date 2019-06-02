Cricket World Cup 2019

Allahabad HC directs state govt to investigate shelter home scam allegations

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Tthe court has asked the district authorities to furnish a detailed report before it within six weeks.
'A PIL was filed yesterday in which it was alleged that the shelter homes being constructed all over the state have inappropriately utilised their funds,' Additional Solicitor, Vinod Kumar Shahi said. (Photo: ANI)
Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Saturday directed the state government to investigate into the allegations of scam in the construction of shelter homes in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Solicitor, Vinod Kumar Shahi said: "A PIL was filed yesterday in which it was alleged that the shelter homes being constructed all over the state have inappropriately utilised their funds. Even though no special instance has been put forth by the petitioner, we are serious about the matter as this is a dream project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

 

He further said that the court has asked the district authorities to furnish a detailed report before it within six weeks.

"Every district has a shelter home monitoring committee. They have to submit the report before the High Court within a stipulated time," he added.
The matter is slated to be heard on July 15.

Tags: allahabad high court, yogi adityanath, shelter homes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad


