Telangana government promises more work, income on May Day

HYDERABAD: The government on Sunday celebrated May Day with a promise to workers that they will be more empowered financially, even as the state provides better opportunities for their children so that they can have a better future than their parents.

Addressing the government’s May Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi, labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy, dressed in khaki pants and shirt, said the next two years would see work opportunities and increased income for workers.

“The Chief Minister has ensured that every sector of workers receives what it deserves and more. For farmers, there is Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima, and then there is Dalit Bandhu for Dalits. There will be more opportunities for work and for income. You are working hard, and you will reap the benefits. Before Telangana state became a reality, your work was never recognised, but now it is. And to ensure that your children have an even better future, the government has opened many gurukul schools,” Malla Reddy said.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the Chief Minister was continuously working towards creating opportunities for workers to empower them financially. He said the labour department had taken many welfare decisions including assistance to workers and their families, whether it is for weddings, unfortunate incidents such as accidents, or loss of life.

“Be it the organised or unorganised sectors, lakhs of workers have employment and work, lakhs of people come to Telangana in search of work, whether in construction or agriculture, and the state is taking care of them too. We witnessed during the peak of the pandemic how the state government rushed to the assistance of such workers, irrespective of which part of the country they came from to the state,” he said.