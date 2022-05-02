Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2022 PM Modi arrives in G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi arrives in Germany on first leg of three-nation Europe trip

PTI
Published May 2, 2022, 11:59 am IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 11:59 am IST
Modi said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Berlin, Monday, May 2, 2022. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Europe. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Berlin, Monday, May 2, 2022. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Europe. (PTI Photo)

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip during which he will hold detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.

Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany, Modi tweeted soon after his arrival here.

 

Modi and Olaf will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

In his departure statement, Modi had said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

"We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany," he said.

"I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he added.

 

In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000, Modi said.

"I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," the Prime Minister said.

The two leaders will also address a high-level roundtable where they will interact with top CEOs of both countries.

"The long-standing commercial ties between India and Germany form one of the pillars of our Strategic Partnership, and Chancellor Scholz and I will also jointly address a Business Roundtable with the goal of energising our industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries," Modi said.

 

Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

"Continental Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this Diaspora. The Indian Diaspora is an important anchor in our relations with Europe and therefore I will take the opportunity of my visit to the continent to meet our brothers and sisters there," the Prime Minister had said.

From Berlin, Modi will travel to Copenhagen on May 3 where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen during which the two leaders would review the progress in India's unique Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark, as well as other aspects of bilateral relations.

 

He will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable as well as interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, Modi will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

On May 4, Modi during a brief stopover in Paris will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected as French president.

Government sources have said that in his first visit abroad this year, Prime Minister Modi will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day trip to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours. 

 

...
Tags: prime minister modi, pm modi three-nation europe trip
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin


Related Stories

As PM begins Europe trip, India seeks 'cessation' of Ukraine war

Latest From Nation

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

Prashant Kishor (PTI file image)

Prashant Kishor hints at political plunge, beginning from Bihar

Supreme Court (PTI)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence

SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent. (Representational image: PTI)

Heatwave to scorch India’s wheat supplies, adding food-shortage worries to world

Weaker production will lead to a drop in farmers’ income, squeezing margins just as costs of fertilizer and fuel have soared. (Representational image: PTI)

As PM begins Europe trip, India seeks 'cessation' of Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Won't allow change in LAC status quo, pledges Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande during his visit to the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->