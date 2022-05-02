Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2022 Mango trading become ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mango trading becomes sweet again after Covid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published May 2, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 1:02 am IST
During the 2020 and 2021 summer seasons, mango growers had a tough time selling their produce
Vijayawada: Trading in mangoes, largely hit during the two years of the Covid season, is now returning to normalcy in AP. The Nunna Mango Market on the city outskirts is seeing major arrival of stocks and farmers from the NTR district as also the Eluru and Krishna districts.

According to officials, during this year, mango farming was carried out on 24,000 hectares in and around Nuzvid. Out of these, 40 per cent farming was of the delicious Banginapalli variety while the remaining 60 per cent farming was of Rasalu, Suvarnarekha and Thotapuri mangoes.

 

The yield of the Banginapalli variety was not as per expectations of the farmers due to reasons like rains during flowering time and sudden rise in temperature in the March first and second weeks. The yield expected for this variety is 2 to 2.5 tonnes per acre. The yield of other mango varieties might be around 4 to 5 tonnes per acre, according to horticulture officials.

Earlier, these mangoes were being exported to other countries and also to North Indian states.

There was a huge demand and a roaring business for the Nuzvid mangoes.

During the 2020 and 2021 summer seasons, mango growers had a tough time selling their produce. They could sell the stocks only in the domestic market. Very little was sent to the North India states by rail cargo.

 

Nunna mango growers association president Daria Hussain said, “We are expecting good business this year.”

Additional director of horticulture J Jyothi said the yield expected for Banginapalli variety would be around 2 to 2.5 tonnes per acre while the other mango varieties were expected to be around 4 to 5 tonnes per acre.

However, during the initial days, the price of Bangainapalli is about Rs 80,000 a tonne and this might increase to Rs 1.5 lakh, farm circles believe.

Traders said the Nunna mango market exports 300 tonne of mangoes to states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

 

 

Tags: mango season, banginapalli mango
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


