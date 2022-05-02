Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2022 Id-ul-Fitr falls on ...
Id-ul-Fitr falls on Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 2, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 12:38 am IST
If the moon had been sighted on Sunday, the festival would have been celebrated on Monday
 The committee met at Dabeerpura in the city on Sunday to decide the date on which Id-ul-Fitr would be observed in India, based on the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal.(DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Id-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram was not sighted on Sunday night

This was confirmed by the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (moon sighting committee).

 

The committee met at Dabeerpura in the city on Sunday to decide the date on which Id-ul-Fitr would be observed in India, based on the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal.

The committee had provided contact numbers and requested people to contact them if they sighted the moon. If the moon had been sighted on Sunday, the festival would have been celebrated on Monday. Since it was not, the festival will be held on Tuesday.

The crescent moon was sighted on Sunday in Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei, whose residents will observe the festival on Monday, May 2.

 


