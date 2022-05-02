Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2022 12 passengers injure ...
Nation, Current Affairs

12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence

PTI
Published May 2, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur
SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent. (Representational image: PTI)
 SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: At least 12 passengers on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were injured on Sunday when it faced severe turbulence during descent, sources said.

The injured passengers have been taken to hospital, they said.

 

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."

Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

...
Tags: aircraft turbulence, air turbulence, spicejet flight
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at a school in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

India's Covid positivity rate past 1 per cent again after two months

Sambathini Pullaiah, a farmer, stepped in and drove the dogs away and remained at the spot till the forest staff reached the spot. Pullaiah told Madhira forest ranger Vijayalaxmi of the incident who called up veterinarian Dr Laxman Rao. The sambar, however, died while undergoing treatment. The carcass was buried after conducting the inquest. — Representational imageg/By arrangement

Street dogs kill sambar deer in Madhira

The incident comes on the back of home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s statement that godowns must be shifted from residential areas. — Representational image/DC

Another fire at scrap godown in Bhoiguda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Heatwave to scorch India’s wheat supplies, adding food-shortage worries to world

Weaker production will lead to a drop in farmers’ income, squeezing margins just as costs of fertilizer and fuel have soared. (Representational image: PTI)

As PM begins Europe trip, India seeks 'cessation' of Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Won't allow change in LAC status quo, pledges Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande during his visit to the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

PM Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

LPG prices go up, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50

The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.(Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->