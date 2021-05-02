Telangana shuts zoos, sanctuaries from today to check Covid

Popular among the places closed are Nehru Zoological Park and KBR National Park in Hyderabad, Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal, and Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: All zoological parks, tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in Telangana will be indefinitely shut for visitors and tourists from Sunday, May 2.

Announcing this on Saturday, State Forest Department said the closure comes in wake of directives from Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to prevent spread of Covid-19 from humans to wild animals.

Popular among the places closed are Nehru Zoological Park and KBR National Park in Hyderabad, Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal, and Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves.

However, urban forest parks owned and managed by the Forest Department will remain open during their normal scheduled hours.