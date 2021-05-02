Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2021 India reports 3,92,4 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

ANI
Published May 2, 2021, 11:38 am IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 11:38 am IST
India also witnessed as many as 3,07,865 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,59,92,271
A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)
 A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

 New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542.

 

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
India also witnessed as many as 3,07,865 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,59,92,271.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 30. Of these 18,04,954 samples were tested on Saturday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,68,16,031, informed the health ministry.

 

...
Tags: covid update, covid death india


Related Stories

12 critical Covid patients die at Batra Hospital in Delhi due to lack of oxygen

Latest From Nation

Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020. (Representational Image/DC)

Tirupati Bypolls: YSRC's M Gurumurthy leading with over 94,000 votes

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places. The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting. (AP Image)

Assembly polls: TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assembly polls: TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places. The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting. (AP Image)

12 critical Covid patients die at Batra Hospital in Delhi due to lack of oxygen

An ambulance arrives at Batra Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies of COVID-19

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee. (PTI File)

Election Commission bans victory rallies on May 2

BJP supporters from Gazole constituency during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly Polls in Malda district, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (PTI)

Plea in Delhi HC for action against political leaders for violating COVID-19 norms

The application by Vikram Singh, the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh and also the chairman of think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), has also sought directions to the Centre and the Election Commission to
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham