Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2021
Nation, Current Affairs

GVMC closed for public after 13 staff die, 80 test positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 3, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 3, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Contract Workers Union president K. Venkat Reddy said these workers are toiling despite harsh conditions
A Public Health Department official of the corporation said 13 health workers, including three sanitary inspectors, succumbed to Coronavirus out of 80 persons who had tested positive. (Photo: PTI)
VISAKHAPATNAM: The main administrative building of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the fulcrum of Covid management, has been closed for the public. Employees’ strength has also been pruned and only key officials are attending to duties. Rest are working from home.

A Public Health Department official of the corporation said 13 health workers, including three sanitary inspectors, succumbed to Coronavirus out of 80 persons who had tested positive. Most of the affected are under home isolation and rest are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, the official pointed out.

 

GVMC has taken up the massive task of disinfecting colonies since last one week. Over 5,000 sanitary workers have been deployed to clear garbage. Contract Workers Union president K. Venkat Reddy said these workers are toiling despite harsh conditions. 300 of the sanitary workers have fallen sick. It is yet to be determined whether or not they have contracted the virus.

“The corporation has stopped supplying masks, soaps and sanitisers despite persistent demand,” CPM corporator B. Ganga Rao complained. He warned that entire sanitation system within the port city could collapse if these workers are not taken care of by providing them protecting gear.

 

...
Tags: greater visakhapatnam municipal corporation (gvmc), 5, 000 sanitary workers, cpm corporator b. ganga rao, visakhapatnam, gvmc workers test positive for covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


