Stories of hope | DRDO supplies oxygen to AP, TTD, Secunderabad Cantonment

A total of 100 cylinders have been handed over to Andhra Pradesh, 50 to TTD and 50 to Secunderabad Cantonment at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Hyderabad. — PTI file photo

Hyderabad: In what comes as a major help to patients who are getting treated at various hospitals in two Telugu states, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex of DRDO handed over oxygen to Andhra Pradesh state, Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Board and Secunderabad Cantonment to meet the scarcity of oxygen while treating Covid-19 patients.

It may be mentioned here that lack of oxygen has already claimed many lives so far during the pandemic second wave.

Officials of DRDO in Hyderabad handed over 200 oxygen cylinders to meet the urgent requirement of oxygen supply at hospitals and medical institutions in various parts of the country. It has procured oxygen cylinders from various sources.

These cylinders are of 46.7 litre water capacity each and can be pressurised up to 150 bars. Each of these cylinders can store 7,000 litres of oxygen. These are high pressure seamless cylinders certified by Bureau of Indian Standards and approved by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation.

A total of 100 cylinders have been handed over to Andhra Pradesh, 50 to TTD and 50 to Secunderabad Cantonment at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Hyderabad.