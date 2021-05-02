Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2021 Andhra Pradesh postp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh postpones inter exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2021, 6:38 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 6:38 pm IST
The Chief Ministers Office made an announcement to this effect on Sunday evening
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who strongly defended holding examinations and refused to postpone had to finally accede to the widespread demand from political parties and parents' groups. (Representational Image/DC)
 Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who strongly defended holding examinations and refused to postpone had to finally accede to the widespread demand from political parties and parents' groups. (Representational Image/DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed intermediate examinations due from May 5.

The Chief Ministers Office made an announcement to this effect on Sunday evening. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who strongly defended holding examinations and refused to postpone had to finally accede to the widespread demand from political parties and parents' groups.

 

The legal advisers were said to have informed the Chief Minister about the possibility of a direction from the High Court on intermediate examinations on Monday when the case would be heard. The Court already suggested to the government to consider postponing the examinations in view of the exponential growth in Covid. "It is better if we postponed on our own rather than waiting for the verdict and implement in case the court favours postponement," sources in the government told Deccan Chronicle.

Tags: andhra pradesh intermediate exam, class 10 exams, covid-19 exam regulations, andhra pradesh hc


