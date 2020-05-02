39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2020 No relaxation in Mah ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No relaxation in Maharashtra red zones: Uddhav Thackeray

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published May 2, 2020, 8:53 am IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 9:40 am IST
Efforts are being made to phase out restrictions in the orange zone and green zone, he said.
File image of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
 File image of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that lockdown in the (Covid-19) red zones like Mumbai, Pune region, Nagpur and Aurangabad, where the number of positive cases is on the rise will not be lifted even after May 3.

In addition to this, even the migrant workers, who are stuck in the containment zones of these cities will not be allowed to move to their respective states. According to the list of Union health Ministry, there are 14 districts in red zones in Maharashtra.
 

 

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab said that the government has given the facility to the migrant workers (stuck in green and orange zones) to go to their respective states.

Parab said, “The workers will have to make a group of 1,000 people and prepare a list mentioning each travellers name, village, district and the state (destination address) and mobile number along with their Aadhar card number. In addition to this, the migrants will also have to provide a doctor’s certificate stating that he/she does not have any symptoms”. The list needs to be submitted to the local police station.
 

The transport minister said that the list will be sent to the concerned states and once the respective states send an NOC (no objection certificate) to Maharashtra, the government will make arrangements for their travel.
 

“We are planning to start special trains for the same. As per the requirement, the trains will be arranged,” he added. The government is also mulling to start buses for them. The red zone districts include Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon, Mumbai suburban.   
 

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted in the state in a zone-wise manner after May 3 and the rules will be relaxed cautiously. In a live webcast, he said the relaxation of rules will not be carried out in haste. The chief minister added that efforts are being made to phase out restrictions in the orange zone and green zone excluding infected areas in the orange zone.

...
Tags: maharashtra chief minister, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), chief minister uddhav thackeray


Latest From Nation

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the worst hit are the stranded labourers. (PTI)

Home Ministry issues further clarification on relaxations in green, orange zones

The central government will have to take everyone along: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena to BJP: Forget communal politics, focus on post-lockdown economy

Residents shower petals on a woman police officer in Bengaluru in appreciation of the campaign against Covid-19 on Friday, May 1, 2020. (DC Photo by Satish B)

Three new deaths in Karnataka just as medical residents get restless

Representational image.

Bhopal's miracle baby: 12-day-old girl recovers from Covid-19, discharged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dehi won't stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good

Health workers wearing protective suits are seen in the premises of LNJP Hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records highest single day jump in cases

Representational image. (AFP)

Covid-19: 137 Hazur Sahib pilgrims who returned to Amritsar test positive

Representational image. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh borders to remain sealed until situation normalises: Baghel

File image of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Doctors: Telangana official Covid-19 figures are just not true

A woman squeezes through a barricade set up at a containment zone in Hyderabad on Friday, May 1, 2020. Doctors in the Telangana capital say the state government is allowing Covid-19 patients to slip through and mingle in open society. It's a great danger to the strategy to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, it said. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham