39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2020 Covid-19 death toll ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19 death toll rise to 1,218; total cases reach 37,336

PTI
Published May 2, 2020, 10:48 am IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,218 and the number of cases climbed to 37,336 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 26,167, while 9,950 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

 

The total cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 66 deaths were reported since Friday evening of which 26 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 22 from Gujarat, eight from Madhya Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, two from Delhi and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,218 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 485 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 236, Madhya Pradesh at 145, Rajasthan at 62, Delhi at 61, Uttar Pradesh at 42 and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at 33 each.

The death toll reached 28 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 22 deaths.

Punjab has registered 19 fatalities. The disease has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four each in Kerala and Haryana while Jharkhand  and Bihar recorded three Covid-19 deaths each.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the Health Ministry data updated Saturday morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra (11,506) followed by Gujarat (4,721), Delhi (3,738) and Madhya Pradesh (2,719).

Rajasthan has reported 2,666 cases, Tamil Nadu 2,526 and Uttar Pradesh 2,328. 

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 1,463 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,039 in Telangana.

The number of cases has risen to 795 in West Bengal, 639 in Jammu and Kashmir, 589 in Karnataka, 497 in Kerala, 480 in Punjab and 471 in Bihar.

Haryana has reported 360 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 149 cases.

A total 111 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 88 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 58 cases, Assam and Chhattisgarh have 43 cases each while Himachal Pradesh has registered 40 infections each.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 22 infections.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding, "179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing."  

States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said. 

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), covid19 cases india, coronavirus toll, coronavirus lockdown


Latest From Nation

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the worst hit are the stranded labourers. (PTI)

Home Ministry issues further clarification on relaxations in green, orange zones

The central government will have to take everyone along: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena to BJP: Forget communal politics, focus on post-lockdown economy

Residents shower petals on a woman police officer in Bengaluru in appreciation of the campaign against Covid-19 on Friday, May 1, 2020. (DC Photo by Satish B)

Three new deaths in Karnataka just as medical residents get restless

Representational image.

Bhopal's miracle baby: 12-day-old girl recovers from Covid-19, discharged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dehi won't stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good

Health workers wearing protective suits are seen in the premises of LNJP Hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

No relaxation in Maharashtra red zones: Uddhav Thackeray

File image of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Covid-19: Train with 1,200 migrants leaves Kerala for Jharkhand

Representational image.

Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records highest single day jump in cases

Representational image. (AFP)

Palghar lynchings: Supreme Court seeks Maharashtra government's report on probe

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham