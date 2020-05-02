39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19: 137 Hazur Sahib pilgrims who returned to Amritsar test positive

ANI
Published May 2, 2020, 10:21 am IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Meanwhile, Punjab on Friday reported 105 new Covid-19 cases
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Amritsar: As many as 137 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Punjab from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, said Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "55 more devotees tested positive today (Friday) evening. People should abide by the Government's advisory and follow all the preventive measures. They should stay inside their homes. They need not worry."

 

Meanwhile, Punjab on Friday reported 105 new Covid-19 cases, said the State Health Department. According to the health department, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 585 and the death toll is 20.

 The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases. So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been reported, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

