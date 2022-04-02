Two die of sunstroke; high temperatures taking toll

People say they are experiencing such high temperatures for the first time in the last 10 years. — Representational image/DC

ADILABAD: The high temperatures are taking a toll on the public and affecting the working hours. Two persons died after they fainted due to sunstroke since Thursday and the people are mostly remaining indoors to escape the heat wave.

The deceased were farmer Vittal of Jainad mandal headquarters and Sampath Kumar of Bellampalli town.

The highest temperatures of the season have been recorded Friday in the erstwhile Adilabad district. A temperature of 43.8 degree C was recorded at Chapral village and 43.67 in Jainad in Adilabad district while 43.8 in Kerameri and 43.3 in Kautala in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and 43.3 in Lingapur in Nirmal district.

The temperatures are high this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. People say they are experiencing such high temperatures for the first time in the last 10 years.

People venturing out of their homes are getting dehydrated soon under the hot weather conditions.

Doctors advise people to drink as much water as possible especially during the day time to avoid the adverse impact of the heat wave.

Farmers have stopped engaging in agriculture operations at a time when they were preparing their land for the next season.

Some farmers said they were unable to provide drinking water to their cows and bullocks since most of the water sources were on the verge of drying up. Some of them take their domestic animals to the nearby tanks to quench their thirst and then keep them in the cattle sheds.